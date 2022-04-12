Boys lacrosse: Rye settling in after bumpy start, wears down Tappan Zee for latest win

ORANGEBURG – This isn’t how Caden Whaling pictured the season unfolding.

Rye came into the season loaded with next-level talent and the kind of momentum that comes with a Section 1 title, but the Garnets have been scrambling. All-American catalyst Owen Kovacs left the season opener with an injury and the Class B favorite has absorbed two setbacks, falling to Briarcliff and Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Those aren’t necessarily bad losses, but they stung, nonetheless.

“We’re dealing with everything the same way we deal with everything in games, we ride the waves,” said Whaling, the other All-American in the lineup. “Obviously, this isn’t exactly the way we planned to start our season, but we’re riding the highs, riding the lows and we’re looking to get hot at the right time.”

Progress was made in the second half Tuesday when the offense got comfortable, unleashing a torrent of shots in a 14-8 win at Tappan Zee.

“Our systems are in, but I think we’re still figuring out our identity,” Rye coach Steve Lennon said. “The guys are still figuring things out. The best thing is, it’s a long season. That’s where coaching and leadership come into play. There is some urgency, yes, but there is time for us to get better.”

Johnny Hartzell was piling up faceoff wins and all those possessions translated into a 20-2 advantage in shots on goal in the decisive third quarter.

It was a busy day for Dutchmen goalie Robbie McKiernan, whose 16 saves kept the game competitive. Tommy Linehan found Jason Reilly, who knotted the score 7-7 five minutes into the second half, but Andrew Keller found a corner and sparked a 7-0 run by the Garnets to put the game away.

The goals were coming from multiple sources.

“It’s definitely nice seeing the wealth being spread,” Whaling said. ”We had a freshman today get his first goal and then get two more in the same game, Tyler McDermott. He played a nice game for us.”

An experienced defense gave up one goal in the last 19 minutes.

There’s a new voice directing traffic on that side of the field, Charlie Cipriano, a former MLL and PLL goalie who played at Fairfield.

“We really only lost one starter and everyone has been around since freshman and sophomore year so the chemistry has built year after year,” Rye close defenseman Carter Barford said. “It’s been awesome. We have a new defensive coach, too, and he’s really brought everything together, so I think we’re even stronger than we were last year.”

What it means

Rye is going to be just fine. Kovacs could return this week, forcing opponents to deal with a three-headed monster.

Tappan Zee is very much in play for the Section 1 Class C championship, but there are six newcomers lining up to start games. Needed confidence was gained. The Dutchmen were getting enough stops to compete until the defense got leg weary in the second half.

“Rye has a ton of crazy good people and we didn’t really let that faze us,” Tappan Zee attackman Sean Berrigan said. “We gave them a game for almost three quarters. We proved we can hang with teams with a lot of college commits. We have a lot of young players and when they’re competing and scoring in a game like this, it gives them confidence they will need going down the road and into the playoffs.”

Player of the game

Johnny Hartzell allowe Rye to survive a lot of mistakes. He went 21 for 24 on faceoffs, giving the offense plenty of chances to open this one up. He also had a goal and an assist.

By the numbers

Rye (3-2): McDermott finished with three goals and an assist. … Kian McCarthy, Tommy Greenhaw and Whaling each scored twice. … Tommy Greenhaw also got one goal and one assist. … Andrew Keller, Tanner Howson, Teddy Berkery and Carter Barford each netted one goal.

Tappan Zee (4-2): James McHugh delivered three goals. … Tommy Linehan finished with a goal and three assists. … Kevin Kukla scored twice. … Berrigan had one goal and one assist.

Quotable

Rye is spending the rest of the week prepping for a showdown against Yorktown on Saturday in a rematch of last spring’s title game.

“Coach says there are no big games this year, so we’re treating it like any other game, but we’re really excited for this one,” Barford said. “I think it has become a nice rivalry. It has always been a big game, but I think it’s even bigger now.”

