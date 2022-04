Benefis Health System broke ground Thursday on what will be its largest expansion into the Helena area. The $44 million, 64,000 square-foot Helena Specialty Center is being built on 3.25 acres where the Capital Hill Mall used to stand on Prospect Avenue. According to Kaci Husted, vice president of business development and communications, the center will have 34 exam rooms and a 16-chair infusion suite. Husted said there will be eight physicians based in the center at the start, but there will also be accommodations for caregivers who do not live in Helena, but work within the Benefis system.

HELENA, MT ・ 27 DAYS AGO