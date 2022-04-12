Auditor finds over $6-million in benefit fraud in FY21

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– The Massachusetts State Auditor’s Bureau of Special Investigations (BSI) found $6,139,720 in public assistance fraud in fiscal year 2021.

The BSI Annual Report for FY21 is available here .

A new report shows that of the 3,404 total investigations completed, 479 identified fraud, and the average amount of fraud was $12,817.79. BSI identified $6,139,720 in public assistance fraud during the past fiscal year, down from $8,164,438 the prior fiscal year.

MassHealth was identified as having the largest monetary fraud at $3,422,776, and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) at nearly $2-million.

Graph courtesy the Office of the State Auditor.

“In Massachusetts, we recognize the value of a strong social safety net to help people put food on the table, access medical care, and more. While fraud represents a small portion of total public assistance spending, it has a disproportionate negative impact on public trust in these programs,” Auditor Suzanne Bump said. “At a time when more people are relying on this assistance because of economic hardships, my office remains committed to ensuring these programs are run with integrity.”

The public can report potential fraud to BSI.

