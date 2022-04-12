Ukraine captures pro-Russian politician after escape from house arrest

April 12 (UPI) -- Ukraine has detained a well-known prominent politician, known to be close friends with Russian President Vladimir Putin, after he escaped from house arrest, officials confirmed Tuesday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that members of that country's secret service captured Viktor Medvedchuk, posting a photo of the pro-Russian businessman on his Instagram page.

"A special operation was conducted, thanks to the Security Service of Ukraine. Well done! Details will be released later. Glory to Ukraine," Zelensky wrote in the caption beneath the photo.

Medvedchuk first escaped from house arrest in late February. He was being held on treason charges over accusations of attempting to steal natural resources from Crimea and of providing Moscow with Ukrainian military secrets.

The 67-year-old is one of the richest men in Ukraine, but has had close ties to Moscow for decades. Forbes has estimated his net worth at about $620 million. He is the chairman of the pro-Russian political organization Ukrainian Choice.

Medvedchuk also is a staunch supporter of Putin, and the Russian president is godfather to his daughter. The two men have vacationed together and attended Formula 1 races.

He was sanctioned by the U.S. government in 2014, for "contributing to the current situation in Ukraine" after Russia's annexation of the territory.