Logan County, CO

Commissioners to seek DOLA opinion on transfer of building funds

By Jeff Rice
Sterling Journal-Advocate
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Logan County Commissioners moved one step closer to a court order as they try to pry nearly $1 million in county funds from Treasurer Patty Bartlett’s grip. Bartlett has refused to transfer more than $800,000 from the building fund that was used to build the Logan County Justice Center into...

www.journal-advocate.com

