Commissioners to seek DOLA opinion on transfer of building funds

State officials are working to mend fences with the agricultural community after a gubernatorial appointment caused widespread blowback. Colorado Agriculture Commissioner Kate Greenberg and her new director of the Bureau of Animal Protection, Dr. Rebecca Niemic, traveled out into northeastern Colorado this past week to meet with farmers and ranchers. Niemic’s association with the organization Mercy for Animals, which is devoted to ending animal farming, caused outrage in the state’s livestock industry. It was seen as even more evidence that Gov. Jared Polis knows little and cares nothing for the industry that generates $5 billion in cash sales annually, 80 percent of which is cattle. Polis has come under fire repeatedly for appointments that have disgruntled the ag community, starting with Greenberg herself. Most recently, animal activist Ellen Kessler stepped down from her position on the state veterinary board after making a number of comments denigrating livestock growers and the livestock industry in general.

COLORADO STATE ・ 20 DAYS AGO