Fire crews called to car accident on Hancock Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield fire crews were called to 147 Hancock Street for a car accident Tuesday afternoon.Two car accident on Memorial Avenue in West Springfield
According to a social media post by the Springfield Fire Department, crews were called to the site of the accident and helped get an occupant out of the car. They were then treated on-site for minor injuries. No further injuries were reported.
No information was given for road closures or delays.
