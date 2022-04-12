Pueblo police investigate city's latest shooting death

Pueblo police have opened an investigation into a shooting in which a man was fatally wounded, they said in a statement Tuesday.

Witnesses and the alleged shooter were interviewed by officers Monday after police were called to Mandan Place, off S. Prairie Ave. near Mountain View Cemetery, on reports of a shooting in the late afternoon.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He will be identified by the Pueblo County Coroner’s office after next of kin have been notified.

The incident is Pueblo's fifth homicide of 2022. All have involved firearms.

Last year, there were 29 homicides in the city, more than double the number in 2020.

Anyone with information about Monday's incident is encouraged to contact police dispatch at 719-553-2502 or Det. Ryan Torres at 719-320-6037.

To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (719-542-7867) or pueblocrimestoppers.com. Information that leads to a felony arrest could qualify the submitting party for a cash reward.

