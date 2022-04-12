What to do in San Antonio Today: April 13

If you ever wanted to expand your musical horizons, this is your chance. InterMusic SF, a nonprofit that supports small musical ensembles, hosts its annual “SF Music Day” Sunday. Like an all-you-can-eat sampler for your ears, this free 7-hour music festival takes over four stages (and the lobby) of the War Memorial Veterans Building in Civic Center (where, incidentally, the original United Nations Charter was signed after World War II). You’ll be able to hear short concerts from nearly 30 different accomplished ensembles, ranging from chamber music and jazz, to world tango and classical and more. If your ears are open to it, you’ll hopefully discover new favorites. Sunday, March 20, 12-7 p.m., War Memorial Veterans Building, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F., Free, RSVP required. intermusicsf.org.

