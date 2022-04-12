ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northwest Side CTA Bus Facility Evacuated After Reports of Unattended Package

 1 day ago

Chicago police say that a CTA bus facility on the Northwest Side was temporarily evacuated on Tuesday afternoon...

WGN News

Two girls, 13 and 11, missing from Northwest Side

CHICAGO — Two young girls have been reported missing on the Northwest Side, according to Chicago police. Melina Diaz, 13, and her 11-year-old stepsister Hailey Hernandez were last seen early Wednesday morning at Melina’s home in the 6300 block of West Melrose Street. Hernandez was spending the night there and the family’s backdoor camera had […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Little girl found abandoned in alley after apparently being dropped off from stolen SUV

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A sport-utility vehicle was stolen in the with a child inside Wednesday night, and the little girl was abandoned in an alley near Union Station. As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, the girl – believed to be 3 years old – was reunited with her parents at Lurie Children's Hospital late Wednesday. You can only imagine how scary the ride with a stranger must have been for the child, who was inside the car when it was stolen at Roosevelt Road and Clinton Street. CBS 2 was there when Chicago Police officers carried the child away as...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago police release surveillance video in fatal shooting of 12-year-old girl

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Have you seen these three men? Chicago police just released new surveillance video hoping to find the gunmen who shot and killed a 12-year-old girl on the way home from her own birthday party. City POD cameras captured images of the killers. On March 1 Nyzireya London Moore was riding in the car with her family near 72nd and Oakley when someone started firing in the street. A bullet hit Moore in the head. She died three three days later. Chicago police are offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in this case. 
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
CBS Chicago

Will County deputies shot a grandfather in the back and never told the public

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- Rhonda Wells hasn't gotten headstones yet for her son, Jabbar Muhammad, and her father, Eldred Wells Sr. It would make their deaths too real, she said, at a time when the family is still struggling to find closure. On a recent cool, sunny day in Joliet, Rhonda visited the Elmhurst Cemetery. That's where Jabbar and Eldred are buried as they once lived: together. "I was always told that the children should bury the parents, not the parents bury the children," Rhonda said. "In this case, I had to bury a parent and a...
WILL COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Teen charged as adult in Aurora carjacking, shooting that left woman paralyzed

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- A teenage arrested in connection with a carjacking and shooting that left a mom paralyzed is now being charged as an adult. Prosecutors said on the afternoon of Jan. 17, 2021, Ishmail Gonzalez pulled Kim Weibring out of her Hyundai Santa Fe and shot her in the back in a Wendy's parking lot in Aurora. Gonzalez is now 17 and has been indicted on several charges, including attempted murder. Gonzalez and Edward McGee, then 26, of Harvey, were arrested and charged in the case in April 2021. Another suspect, a 15-year-old, was shot and killed during a separate carjacking attempt in Lansing several days after the Auora carjacking. A fourth suspect, Darrell Frazier of Lansing, was arrested in June 2021.
AURORA, IL
CBS Chicago

Man dies after jumping from 7th floor at Water Tower Place

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after jumping seven stories from a shopping center Saturday morning, according to police. Around 11:23 a.m., the victim, 35, was on the 7th floor at the Water Tower Place located at 835 Michigan Ave. when he jumped, police said. The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.  No further information is available. Area Three detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Beverly store owner closing for good after latest robbery: 'He just didn't care about anything'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2: A thief captured on camera while going on a stealing spree, taking tens of thousands of dollars worth of clothing and purses from a Beverly store.As CBS 2's Steven Graves reported, the burglary hit the shop so hard that its owner is taking drastic measures. Thefts of items worth more than $30,000 hit any small business hard.That is why this owner said this "open" sign will most likely never light up again. Jessica Nguyen, owner of Jessica's Boutique in Chicago's West Beverly neighborhood, will tell you..."Yes, I had a lot of clothes!" she said.She got into...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Parents call for justice after drummer Ryan 'Tygercat' Arliskas was gunned down in McKinley Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The parents of a 27-year-old musician gunned downed on the city's Southwest Side spoke out Monday, only to CBS 2. They told CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey they refuse to let their son's death to be just one more example of the senseless violence plaguing the city. Most people knew Ryan Arliskas by the nickname "Tygercat." He was an incredibly talented drummer and a loving big brother, and his family tells me they won't stop until they get answers about the shooting that killed him. Arliskas, a native of Crystal Lake, kept his own beat....
CHICAGO, IL
BET

Man Charged With Fatally Shooting His Former Girlfriend Outside Of Her Job

A man has been charged with killing his ex-girlfriend over an alleged domestic dispute. According to WABC-TV, Quay-Sean Hines, 30, is accused of fatally shooting his former girlfriend, Amelia Laguerre, 33. On April 2, Nassau County Police claim Laguerre was leaving work in New Hyde Park, New York, Hines “came up behind her, shot at her ten times, strangled her nine times.”
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
