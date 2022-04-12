Coloradans must file taxes even if they don’t owe or typically file

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. The IRS has sent out roughly 38 million tax refunds for those who've submitted their 2021 tax returns. And now that there's only one month left to file your taxes, you shouldn't procrastinate. However, if it's not possible to submit your taxes by the April 18 deadline, we understand -- but you could be delaying thousands of dollars.

INCOME TAX ・ 27 DAYS AGO