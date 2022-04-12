Security fees returning to Beale Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you want to enjoy your weekend on Beale Street anytime soon, it might cost you.

A security fee is returning to the tourist destination starting April 15, according to the Downtown Memphis Commission.

The $5 fee will go into place at 9 p.m. and will stay in place through September, the Downtown Memphis Commission said.

The cost applies to weekends and holidays.

And, when you pay that $5 charge, you’ll be wanded for a weapon.

Weapon checking on Beale St. isn’t new, but the security precaution will go into effect an hour earlier now, starting at 9 p.m. and lasting until 3 a.m., according to the Downtown Memphis Commission.

The changes come a week after a man died after gunfire rang out on Beale St., leading police to return fire, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Tacquan Smith Tacquan Smith, 26, was shot and killed on Beale St., according to his mother. (WHBQ)

MPD said two groups were shooting at each other and officers got caught in the crossfire.

When the bullets settled, 26-year-old Tacquan Smith was dead, his mother told FOX13.

