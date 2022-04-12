ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Security fees returning to Beale Street

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 1 day ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you want to enjoy your weekend on Beale Street anytime soon, it might cost you.

A security fee is returning to the tourist destination starting April 15, according to the Downtown Memphis Commission.

The $5 fee will go into place at 9 p.m. and will stay in place through September, the Downtown Memphis Commission said.

The cost applies to weekends and holidays.

And, when you pay that $5 charge, you’ll be wanded for a weapon.

Weapon checking on Beale St. isn’t new, but the security precaution will go into effect an hour earlier now, starting at 9 p.m. and lasting until 3 a.m., according to the Downtown Memphis Commission.

The changes come a week after a man died after gunfire rang out on Beale St., leading police to return fire, according to the Memphis Police Department.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32bhZp_0f7GhfRA00
Tacquan Smith Tacquan Smith, 26, was shot and killed on Beale St., according to his mother. (WHBQ)

MPD said two groups were shooting at each other and officers got caught in the crossfire.

When the bullets settled, 26-year-old Tacquan Smith was dead, his mother told FOX13.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

Comments / 2

Related
WREG

Mother describes son’s death in Beale Street shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A family has identified one of the victims of a shooting on Beale Street that left one person dead and two injured early Sunday morning. Weekend violence on Beale Street has pierced the heart of Tashia Smith. “I had to watch my son die in my hands,” she said. Her 26-year-old son Tacquan […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

‘I was with him when he fell’: Celebratory night on Beale Street ends with son’s death, mother says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — What was supposed to be a celebratory night on Beale Street ended with one man dead and two others still in critical condition almost two days later. Monday, the victim’s mother, who was there at the time of the shooting, says she’s still waiting to get straight answers from Memphis Police as the investigation continues.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

‘He was jumping like a deer’: Witness describes Lorenzen Wright’s murder on day 5 of trial

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Some people may find some of the images and materials discussed in this trial disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The trial of Billy Ray Turner, the man accused of killing Lorenzen Wright, continued Friday morning. The trial continued with testimony from Jimmie Martin, who claims Lorenzen Wright’s ex-wife Sherra […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MS woman stabbed to death, another woman arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi woman is accused of stabbing another woman to death early Thursday morning. The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Asha Amos of Tate County is facing a capital murder charge. The sheriff’s office says the stabbing happened on at a home on Kirby Lot Road at around 2:50 a.m. A […]
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
WREG

Former Memphis police clerk charged with forgery

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A former City of Memphis employee traded in her work uniform for a jumpsuit after a months-long investigation into her finances landed her behind bars.  24-year-old Amber Colbert was a Personnel Analyst assigned to the Memphis Police Department’s human resources. She was employed with the City of Memphis since September 2018. Court documents […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Memphis Police#Beale Street#Mpd
WREG

Fight over wig leads to shooting in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis hairdresser is facing a serious charge after allegedly fighting one of her customers over a wig. Police say the incident happened Saturday afternoon at an apartment complex on Airways near Shelby Drive. Investigators say the fight started with fists but ended with bullets when the hairdresser, Artavia Bynum, fired two […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

FedEx driver robbed, kidnapped while on delivery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An arrest has been made in the kidnapping and robbery of a FedEx driver. DeAngelo Smith was arrested Tuesday after authorities found him hiding in an attic. The incident happened back in November in Southeast Memphis off of Germantown Road. The FedEx driver says he delivered a package to Smith on Eggleston […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Second suspect wanted in Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for a second suspect in connection to a shooting that left a woman injured in Whitehaven last month. The investigation revealed Danedra Ozier as the person responsible for a shooting in the 1000 block of Chambliss Road on March 25, where a woman was shot multiple times. On April […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man jumped from I-40 bridge at Sam Cooper

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All westbound I-40 at Sam Cooper Boulevard lanes were closed for an uncertain amount of time due to a death investigation Tuesday. Memphis Police confirmed at 4:15 p.m. that a subject jumped from the overpass and was taken to Regional One Hospital. They later referred to it as a death investigation. MPD […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Sheriff: Ashley McDonald’s remains found in burned house

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — Investigators remain tight-lipped about details surrounding the death of Ashley McDonald of Memphis, whose remains were discovered in a remote area of Mississippi and officially identified Wednesday. The Hickory Hill woman had been missing since November, when she was reportedly going to meet a man in Batesville, Mississippi. The car […]
TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MS
WREG

Two charged after guns, drugs found in car, rectum

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people are facing charges after police say they found drugs and guns after a crash in South Memphis. Police attempted to stop a gray Infiniti G37X without tags in the area of Madison and Cleveland around 2:40 Wednesday afternoon. They say the driver refused to stop and fled the scene. Officers followed […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Photos, video of suspects released in 13-year-old’s killing

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for four suspects in connection to the shooting death of a 13-year-old at a Hickory Hill apartment complex. On April 1, police responded to a shooting at the Cedar Run Apartments on East Point Cove. Upon arrival, officers found a teen suffering from gunshot wounds outside the apartment door. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man accused of shooting into home with family inside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a man on multiple charges of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment after firing shots into a South Memphis apartment. Jeramiah Hodges has been charged after police said he fired shots into an apartment with several of his own family members still inside. This incident happened in August 2020 […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman tells family she was abducted via Facebook

UPDATE: MYA GREENWOOD HAS BEEN FOUND SAFE. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A city watch has been placed for a missing woman who told her family that she was abducted on Thursday, according to police. Police say Mya Greenwood has been in contact with her family through Facebook Messenger and FaceTime and said her abductors threatened to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Boxcar burglars steal Nikes from train in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Three men are behind bars after police say they stole shoes from a train in North Memphis Monday night. According to Memphis Police, nine suspects entered a boxcar on North Holmes Road after 9 p.m. They were stealing Nike shoes from the boxcar when officers, the K9 unit and CSX Railroad made the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
97K+
Followers
97K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy