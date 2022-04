“Lawn prawns” have taken over several homes in Australia’s east coast after heavy rains in the area forced the creatures to look for dry areas to seek shelter.Small and dull brown in colour, the creatures are prawns that are found on land.The creatures, normally considered harmless, are usually found in moist soil beneath leaf litter in the area.The creatures cannot, however, breathe under water but still need moisture to survive.Researchers believe that with heavy rains in Queensland and New South Wales, these creatures have moved to people’s homes.Shane Ahyong, a research scientist on marine invertebrates at the Australian Museum, said...

ANIMALS ・ 6 DAYS AGO