YWCA looks to get Glendale's largest block grant funding

The city of Glendale has whittled almost two dozen applications for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) money down to 15 likely recipients.

At its Tuesday afternoon workshop, the City Council came to consensus to move forward with funding recommendations from the Community Development Advisory Committee (CDAC) for grant applicants addressing critical community needs.

For FY 2022-23, the city expects to receive a CDBG grant award consistent with past funding levels, which is approximately $2.46 million, of which no more than 15%, or $370,152, can be used for public services.

Glendale received 22 applications requesting a total of almost $1.2 million, individually ranging from requests for $7,000 to the full $370,000.

The CDAC reviews all applications in depth to narrow down recipients with the money available, and most applications are designed to serve the disabled, senior and youth communities. Most proposed services support physical/mental health, self-sufficiency, education and food/nutrition.

Of the $370,152 available, the largest block — $80,000 — figures to go to AZ YWCA, which serves seniors primarily. The YWCA Metropolitan Phoenix facility is located at 8561 N. 61st Ave., Glendale. According to its website, the facility has served 106,679 senior meals.

The AZ YWCA will host a full day of personal preventative health care next month, featuring various organizations to help members lead a healthy lifestyle. All community residents are welcome.

From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, May 13, a Mammogram Bus sponsored by Arizona Complete Health will be available. The day will also from 9 a.m. through 1 p.m. feature COVID vaccines and flu shots plus free COVID test home kits courtesy of the Maricopa County Public Health.

Also, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., University of Arizona public health will provide diabetes screenings. During the same time frame, Arizona Complete Health will provide free vision screenings that include glasses and readers.

The event will also feature a Meals on Wheels eligibility table.

Visit ywcaaz.org or email info@ywcaaz.org .

This graphic, provided by the city of Glendale, outlines the agencies to receive the city’s CDBG money allocated for public services.

The second biggest recipient of Glendale’s expected CDBG money allocations will be Copa Health, which supports the intellectual and developmental disabilities community, and also those challenged by mental health issues, housing, veterans’ services, elder care, family support, integrated primary care, case management and psychiatric care. The city’s grant allotment for Copa Health will be $53,007.

Visit copahealth.org .

The grant funding recommendations will be incorporated into Glendale’s draft of the FY2022-23 Annual Action Plan that will be posted for a mandatory 30-day public comment period following Tuesday’s meeting. It will be brought to Council for a formal vote no later than Tuesday, April 26.