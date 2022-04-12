Real Estate: March 2022 Coronado Market Update

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronado, CA

March 2022 Coronado Market Update

By Coronado Shores Co.
The Coronado Times
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12w54u_0f7Ggvqp00

Welcome to the Market Update corner. The first quarter of 2022 has brought fluctuations in the general confidence in the market, but the low inventory across the county is still causing a constant pressure in the demand for housing. As of March 31st, 2022, San Diego County had 1,778 homes on the market which is an increase of 4% compared to last year. January hit the record for the lowest number of homes on the market ever, with only 1,254 listed. The 3-year average is 5,846 for the county. The average of homes on the market in 2021 was 2,175. This market is insane!

January had a huge decline in inventory due to the Omicron variant. A total of 31% decrease compared to January of 2021. February recovered a little bit, but we still had a 19% decrease compared to last year, and a 21% decrease in March.

This shortage causes 65.4% of homes listed to sell for above list price, and although the volume of sales in the county is down 10 to 15% compared to 2021, the home values have increased 12 to 15% on average with areas showing up to a 39% increase.

Luxury sales (homes priced above $1,500,000) have increased by 37% according to Reports on Housing, by Steven Thomas.

The biggest news we had in the first quarter of 2022 is the increase in interest rates. Economists such as Steven Thomas from Orange County are monitoring the market trends closely and they are noticing changes that hint to a slow down as we move closer to the end of the year.

What does the rest of the year look like for the real estate industry?

Well, we are out of our seasonal routine which traditionally has shown the housing supply peaking July thru September; but due to the increase in interest rates to around 5% for a 30-year fixed mortgage, we are expecting it to peak closer to the end of the year. This slowdown will not translate to a sudden decrease in homes prices, but an adjustment that will change the market from an “insane” seller’s market to a normal seller’s market.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jofd6_0f7Ggvqp00

This week the median list price for Coronado is $3,395,000 for single family homes and $2,322,000 for condos. The market action index is hovering around 56 this month. This is less than last month’s market action index of 60. Inventory has decreased to 14 single family homes listed and the number of condos listed has increased to 14 also. Another interesting fact is the increase in properties listed showing a price decrease. At the end of February, we didn’t have any properties with a price decrease on the market and by March 18th, 35.4% of the properties listed showed a price decrease.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15NSZx_0f7Ggvqp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y5SL8_0f7Ggvqp00
Report from Greater San Diego Association of Realtors

The Coronado Times

