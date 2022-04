Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry is in the lineup TUesday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Curry missed the regular season finale due to ankle soreness. But in the first play-in game, he will be able to take the court. Curry is getting the nod at his usual starting spot on the wing, and in a corresponding move, Kessler Edwards is reverting to the bench.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO