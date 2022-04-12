ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

EXCLUSIVE: Witness tells of harrowing moment he SURFED with 'decomposed body with dark hair' before it washed up on one of Sydney's most popular beaches and wild theories emerge about her identity

By Tita Smith
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A local has relived the horrifying moment he unknowingly surfed alongside the rotting remains of a woman's decomposed body drifting in the sea off a popular Sydney beach.

Police were called to the northern end of Bronte Beach in the city's east around 5.45am on Wednesday after a call from a member of the public who found the body.

But surfer Max Vemeer has revealed his terrifying encounter with the remains in the water while surfing nearby about 12 hours earlier, around 5pm on Tuesday.

'I went in and there was another guy out and we thought we saw a body nearby,' he said.

'It was hard to see, but the hair looked dark. It looked like a woman, and pieces of the skin looked like they were… gone,' Mr Vemeer added, pointing to his arms.

'It was pretty shocking. It wasn't nice to see. It was face down so I could see the back. It was weird. It was naked so we thought it must be a dummy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SKcry_0f7GfrHi00
Surfer Max Verneer has relived the horrifying moment he unknowingly found himself alongside the rotting remains of a woman's decomposed body drifting in the sea off a popular Sydney beach
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a3oot_0f7GfrHi00
A woman's decomposed body has been found washed up on a popular Sydney beach
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jt7CK_0f7GfrHi00
Police were called to the northern end of Bronte Beach in the city's east around 5.45am on Wednesday after a call from a member of the public who found the body 

'We weren't 100 per cent sure, so we didn't call it in. But it was floating towards the beach so we thought whatever it was would eventually wash ashore.'

Mr Vemeer arrived at Bronte around 9am on Wednesday for a morning surf and realised what he had witnessed the day before when he saw the police crime scene.

Another surfer said the dark and stormy conditions had prevented them from confirming exactly what the object was.

'We saw what we thought was a body, but no one wanted to get close to it [to check],' he said.

'It was really close. We were like surfing with it. Its head was down, so all you could see was what looked like someone's butt. It was really weird.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Amspo_0f7GfrHi00
 Officers at the scene covered the remains before they were carried from the beach on a stretcher and taken away in a van

The one glaring problem with frenzied 'Melissa Caddick' speculation

Social media has erupted with speculation the body could be that of missing financial advisor Melissa Caddick, 49, who vanished 18 months ago amid a police probe into her company.

But the theories have been dispelled by a leading forensic expert.

Professor Johan Duflou, former clinical director of NSW's Department of Forensic Medicine, said there's little chance a body that's been in the ocean for over a year would be intact.

'I think it would be highly unlikely there would be anything at all remaining after nearly 18 months in the ocean,' he told Daily Mail Australia.

'That's because of animal predation and the effects of water on the body, along with decomposition.'

Police have also said the body appears to be of a woman around half the age of Ms Caddick, with the victim estimated to be in her 20s to 30s.

The surfers had assumed it just a shop dummy until the news broke of the body's discovery on Wednesday morning.

'We thought it was a mannequin or a dead animal or something,' added the surfer.

'We were going to tell the lifeguards, but when we came back to shore they were all gone.

'We thought about calling police, but given it was late and dark, we thought there was no way they would be able to find it.'

Another bystander, Hamish, added: 'It's pretty shocking. [As a local] you'd like to know what happened.'

Officers at the scene on Wednesday covered the remains before they were carried from the beach on a stretcher and taken away in a van.

The discovery fuelled a wave of speculation that it could be the corpse of missing conwoman Melissa Caddick who vanished 18 months ago - which was swiftly dismissed by police and a leading forensics expert.

Police said the corpse appeared to have been in the water for a lengthy period of time. But they believe the remains are likely to be of a woman aged in her 20s or 30s, while Caddick was 49.

Professor Johan Duflou, former clinical director of NSW's Department of Forensic Medicine, said it would be 'highly unlikely there would be anything at all remaining after nearly 18 months in the ocean'.

Officers have launched an investigation with the area cordoned off and declared a crime scene earlier this morning.

A police tent was set up metres from the shore with the northern part of Bronte Beach closed to the public, but reopened at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WDJyP_0f7GfrHi00
Officers have launched an investigation with the area cordoned off and declared a crime scene
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TpXjh_0f7GfrHi00
A police tent was set up metres from the shore with the northern end of Bronte Beach closed to the public 

Officers are scouring missing person's records to determine the woman's identity.

Social media lit up with messages about the discovery on Wednesday morning.

'Does anyone know what has happened at Bronte Beach this morn?' one user posted on the local Facebook group Bronte Loop.

'There is a Police Rescue tent on the beach and the promenade and beach are cordoned off (with police there).'

Another replied: 'Dead Body found in Bronte!!! Terrifying!!'

Officers later took down the police tent and confirmed the case is not being treated as suspicious.

Comments / 5

William Keith
2d ago

Very odd happenstance. There are many oceanic scavengers and pelagic birds that eat carrion. The remains will float until the body degasses through decay and then will sink. This woman is probably a drowning victim of less than one week. May she rest in peace, I hope she is identified and returned to her kinfolk🕊

Reply
2
Related
The Independent

Four family members including 8-year-old girl dead after falling from seventh floor balcony in Switzerland

Four members of the same family died in the Swiss resort of Montreux on Thursday, and a fifth is in a serious condition, after they fell from a seventh floor balcony, police said.The dead include a man aged 40, his wife and her twin sister, 41, and their eight-year-old girl. The couple's 15-year-old son survived the fall and formal identification is now under way. Police said the victims were all French citizens.Unconfirmed reports in Swiss media, citing an unidentified police official, claimed the five had jumped from their apartment building.The group were found at about 7am on Thursday outside a...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Missing Person
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
IFLScience

Face Of Stone Age Woman Reconstructed With 4,000-Year-Old Skull Found In Sweden

A 4,000-year-old skull found in a stone-lined grave deep in the forests of Sweden has helped reconstruct the face of a Stone Age woman. The reconstruction was recently crafted by Oscar Nilsson, an archeologist known for using forensic technology to bring ancient faces back to life using the subtle curvatures and contour found on their skull.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Mother raises eyebrows after revealing she shares a bunkbed with her son because it took him 'forever' to adjust to sleeping apart on Channel 5's Council House Swap

A mother raised eyebrows when she admitted to sharing a bunkbed with her son because it took him 'forever' to adjust to sleeping apart on last night's episode of Council House Swap. Artist Leonie appeared on the Channel 5 show because she wanted to swap her £105-a-week, two-bedroom house in...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Surfing
Place
Sydney
Daily Mail

Fears grow for missing four-year-old girl who vanished from a backyard while playing with her neighbour's dogs - as search enters second night

Police are growing increasingly concerned about a four-year-old girl who disappeared from her mother's backyard in remote Tasmania. Shayla Phillips vanished from her mother's backyard in Stormlea, southeast of Hobart, while playing with a neighbour's two dogs at 2.30pm on Wednesday. Tasmanian Police have since launched an extensive search for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Cruz Beckham is first member of the family to break social media silence after discovering thief had raided their £40m London mansion while David, Victoria and Harper were at home

Cruz Beckham was the first member of the Beckham family to return to social media after their West London home was burgled. The thief forced their way into a spare upstairs bedroom at the £40m mansion in Holland Park and ransacked the place while David, Victoria and 10-year-old daughter Harper relaxed downstairs completely unawares.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Couple discover that grubby garden sculpture they bought for £5,000 is actually a 200-year-old missing masterpiece worth £8MILLION

When they bought it for £5,170 two decades ago, the new owners had no idea that there was more to the grubby garden sculpture than met their appreciative eye. But after having its provenance checked by a specialist firm following speculation it could be a missing 200-year-old masterpiece, it was confirmed to be by Antonio Canova - and valued at up to £8million.
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

335K+
Followers
30K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy