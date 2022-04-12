ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falfurrias, TX

Border Patrol finds 35 people hidden in tractor-trailer at Falfurrias checkpoint

By Mark Reagan - The Monitor
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA man claims cartel members in Reynosa forced him to drive a tractor-trailer carrying 35 people in the country illegally by threatening to harm his family, according to a criminal complaint. Federal authorities said Sebastian Salinas-Macias arrived at the Falfurrias checkpoint about 1:15 a.m. Monday in a blue tractor...

