This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. The April 18 tax deadline is just around the corner, but already more than 45 million Americans have received their refunds. Most tax refunds are issued within 21 days of filing tax returns for those who file electronically with direct deposit, but the IRS announced March 23 that some refunds could take a little longer. That's because a variety of factors can delay your tax refund from arriving on time.

INCOME TAX ・ 21 DAYS AGO