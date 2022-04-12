Man charged with assaulting deputies during arrest

MCDAVID, Fla. ( WKRG ) — An Escambia County man is facing more charges after allegedly assaulting deputies while he was being arrested.

David Christ, 32, is charged with battery, battery on law enforcement, aggravated assault on law enforcement and resisting with violence.

Deputies were called to a property in McDavid late Saturday night after Christ allegedly head-butted a woman and started a fire.

As deputies were arresting Christ, they say he got tense and pulled away. Two deputies tried to get control of Christ while telling him to stop resisting. Christ had his hands under his body and a deputy used a collapsible baton to try to pry one arm behind his back. Christ started pushing back on deputies and Christ grabbed the baton that was placed on the ground, according to the arrest report.

“Do you want me to hit you with this,” Christ told deputies.

Deputies backed away and Christ listened to their commands to put the baton down. A deputy used a taser on Christ when he refused to get back on the ground. The taser trigger was pulled four times but it had no effect on Christ which deputies believe is due to a jacket he was wearing.

Other deputies showed up to assist and he was placed in handcuffs. While in the patrol car, Christ “violently” kicked the door and yelled. One deputy then noticed a body camera was ripped off at some point during the struggle. One deputy had an abrasion to the chin and a finger and another reported being kicked in the chest.

Christ is in the Escambia County Jail with a $42,000 bond.

