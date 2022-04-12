ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita County, TX

Former Foot Locker manager accused of embezzlement

By Larry Statser
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XGQRq_0f7GeqVc00

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An embezzlement investigation at a Sikes Senter athletic shoe and clothing store in 2019 results in an indictment three years later.

The suspect, then store manager Julius Hastings, 26, is accused of stealing almost $48,000 from the store.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tpGA6_0f7GeqVc00
    Wichita County Jail booking

Police were notified of four missing deposits in March of 2019 and an internal investigation and audit led store investigators to suspect Hastings.

CRIME: Husband indicted in suicide-turned murder investigation

A police investigator says Hastings was at the store and cooperative and admitted he stole the deposits and that he had both the keys needed to open the store safe.

Police say they did not arrest Hastings at that time pending an arrest warrant. Police also obtained surveillance video supporting the charge against Hastings.

In a written statement, police say Hastings stated he took the money for his then unborn child.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 1

Related
KTAR.com

Bookkeeper accused of embezzling $5.3M from Tucson businesses, HOA in Mexico

PHOENIX — A bookkeeper from Tucson was indicted for allegedly embezzling $5.3 million from two Tucson-area businesses and from a homeowner’s association in Mexico, Attorney General Mark Brnovich said Friday. Helen Dahlstrom faces multiple charges, including counts of fraudulent schemes, theft, computer tampering, forgery and money laundering after...
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wichita County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Wichita County, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Embezzlement#Suicide#Murder#Crime#Kfdx#Nexstar Media Inc#Texomashomepage Com
Click10.com

Police: Man arrested for attempted rape inside Walmart

MIAMI, Fla. – Walmart shoppers were left speechless and disturbed after hearing that a woman was sexually battered at a store they had just finished shopping in along Northwest 79th Street. “That’s really unsafe. I would come into a Walmart to grocery shop. Just for somebody to come up...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KNOE TV8

$6 million bond for teen accused of raping 3 young children

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man faces a May 23 court date after Craighead County deputies arrested him on suspicion of five counts of rape. Joshua Allen Ashley, 18, of Lake City was arrested on Wednesday, March 23 after an investigation by Lake City police and Craighead County deputies. Authorities said Ashley is accused of raping three children, all under the age of five.
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
newsnet5

Police say "magician" using trick to steal from Walmart cashiers

A "magician" appears to be fooling cashiers in Texas. The Seguin Police Department says the man has used a "slight of hand" trick to convince cashiers that he did not receive the proper amount of change. "The suspect will count out the change showing the employee that he was short-changed...
SEGUIN, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Woman who sat on mother in prayer indicted for manslaughter

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman arrested by Burkburnett police in February for allegedly sitting on her mother until she suffocated has now been indicted for manslaughter. According to an obituary from November 2021, the deceased woman, Gloria Farmer, was the mother of the suspect, Gloria Jordan, and that Jordan was a pastor. […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KSNT News

Topeka man charged with rape of 14 year old

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 19-year-old Topeka man is in custody and has been charged with rape following an “incident” in the southwest part of Shawnee County, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives arrested Anthony D. Rodriguez, 19, on Tuesday, March 15, around 4 p.m. following an investigation into a sexual offense that took […]
TOPEKA, KS
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy