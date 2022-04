EUGENE — Halfway through Pac-12 play, the Oregon softball team is not where it wants to be. The No. 17 Ducks (24-11, 4-8 Pac-12) have lost six in a row, albeit to the top two teams in the Pac-12 — No. 5 UCLA and No. 10 Arizona State. Even so, Oregon can still contend for a third-place finish in the conference and vie for a top 16 seed in the NCAA Tournament, with an opportunity to host an NCAA Regional.

