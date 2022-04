Grant Hackett, Giaan Rooney, Nicole Livingstone, and Annabelle Williams announced as Prime Video commentators. Current photo via Prime Video. SYDNEY—April 13, 2022—Prime Video today announced the commentary team lineup for the 2022 Australian Swimming Championships, which will take place in Adelaide and be broadcast live on Prime Video from May 18-22. As part of the exclusive two-year partnership with Swimming Australia, Prime Video will be streaming the 2022 Australian Swimming Championships live and exclusively in 240 countries and territories worldwide. All live swimming coverage will be available at no additional cost to Prime members, and fans can sign up or start a 30-day free trial by visiting primevideo.com.

