BOONE — The Boone Sunrise Rotary Club has established a direct connection with the Warsaw Wilanow Rotary Club to help provide support to Ukraine. The Warsaw Club, in conjunction with German Rotary clubs, has successfully funded buses carrying needed medical supplies to Lviv, Ukraine, which is less than 50 miles from the Polish border.Ukrainian refugees have then fled to safety on the returning buses.

BOONE, NC ・ 26 DAYS AGO