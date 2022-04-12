ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Several groups urge lawmakers to pass bill to bring more green energy to Maine

By WGME
WGME
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA (WGME) -- With fuel prices so high right now, there are demands for more low-cost energy in Maine. Several groups, from builders to environmentalists, gathered outside the State House Tuesday. They urged lawmakers to pass...

wgme.com

Comments / 1

Related
KETV.com

Lawmakers pass rental assistance bill

It appears Nebraska will miss out on millions of additional dollars in federal rental assistance. Lawmakers passed a bill that would force Gov. Pete Ricketts to apply for the $120 million in relief but it may not have any impact. For weeks, Ricketts has repeatedly refused to apply for the...
NEBRASKA STATE
creators.com

Colorado Lawmakers Pass Kids' Independence Bill

Colorado kids should be getting on their sneakers. Thanks to their state legislators, they will soon be able to play outside, stay home alone a bit, and enjoy some freedom without their parents worrying this could get them investigated for neglect. On Tuesday, the Colorado Senate followed the lead of...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Augusta, ME
Local
Maine Government
Local
Maine Business
Local
Maine Industry
Idaho State Journal

Idaho lawmakers pass bill to ban COVID-19 vaccine requirements

BOISE — Despite opposition from some Idaho businesses, the Idaho House on Friday gave final passage to the “Coronavirus Pause Act,” sending legislation to the governor’s desk to impose a one-year ban on COVID-19 vaccine requirements by businesses, venues or employers in the state. The House vote was 45-23 in favor of SB 1381, which had earlier passed the Senate. The only exceptions allowed in the bill are for health...
IDAHO STATE
Vox

Federal marijuana legalization is stopped in its tracks

Part of the Drugs Issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world. It has been nearly a decade since the first time a majority of Americans supported legalizing cannabis. Two years ago, that number reached a record high, according to Gallup, with 68 percent supporting marijuana legalization — a number that has held steady since. That same year, as the coronavirus pandemic engulfed the country in March 2020, medical marijuana businesses were declared essential, allowing them to remain open along with pharmacies and grocery stores. It was a triumph for legalization advocates. As the New York Times reported, it was “official recognition that for some Americans, cannabis is as necessary as milk and bread.”
U.S. POLITICS
CNET

Marijuana Legalization: Which States Is Weed Legal In?

Though marijuana is legal for medicinal purposes in 37 states -- and recreationally in 18 -- the use, possession or sale of cannabis is still prohibited by federal statute. That's created a significant disconnect that an increasing number of lawmakers are eager to reconcile: In a letter last month, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, Senate finance committee chair Sen. Ron Wyden and Sen. Cory Booker invited their colleagues to help draft legislation that would end the federal ban and lift state-sanctioned dispensaries out of legal limbo.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Shapiro
iheart.com

Senator Asks House To "Lighten Up" And Pass Bill

A push to make Daylight Saving Time permanent Time is closer to becoming law. The Senate approved it yesterday and now it's up to the House. The measure would end the practice of setting clocks back one hour in the fall and forward one hour in the spring. That just happened for most of the nation as millions lost an hour of sleep over the weekend.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Virginia Mercury

Legislation to crack down on marijuana products, including synthetics, heads to Youngkin

The General Assembly failed at finding a path to starting recreational marijuana sales this year, but a law outlining stricter regulations for retailers selling what one lawmaker called “juiced-up” synthetic products made its way through the legislature last week with bipartisan support. The bill, which is now before Gov. Glenn Youngkin, explicitly bans sales of […] The post Legislation to crack down on marijuana products, including synthetics, heads to Youngkin appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Resources#Green Energy#Renewable Energy#Lawmakers#Wgme
WABE

Georgia congressmen oppose proposal to close Guard center in Savannah

Georgia lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are criticizing President Joe Biden’s proposal to close an Air National Guard training center in Savannah. Biden’s 2023 proposed budget calls for shutting down the Combat Readiness Training Center at the Savannah Air National Guard Base. The center conducts air-to-air combat training missions for both reservist and active-duty fighter pilots.
SAVANNAH, GA
MSNBC

N.Y. judge's ruling puts House Democratic majority in jeopardy

A New York judge on Thursday struck down congressional maps drawn by the state’s Democratic-led Legislature, arguing they were the product of illegal, partisan gerrymandering. The maps, which gave Democrats an advantage in 22 of the 26 congressional districts in the deeply liberal state, were seen by many as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Washington state Gov. Inslee signs bill limiting firearm magazines

Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington state on Wednesday signed a bill that will ban the sale, manufacturing, importing and distributing of firearm magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition. "We are not willing to accept gun violence as a normal part of life in the state of...
WASHINGTON STATE
WGME

New PFAS bill draws controversy amongst Maine's farmers

AUGUSTA (WGME) - A new bill, LD 1911, is trying to prevent PFAS, the forever chemicals, from entering the ground or drinking water in Maine. One group, Maine Work Boots Alliance, is concerned what this bill would mean for some of Maine's farmers. “We could do a tremendous amount of...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Northern Maine town could attract tens of thousands as 2024 solar eclipse site

HOULTON, Maine (BDN) -- It may be two years away, but town officials are planning what they hope to be a major attraction for Houlton. On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will pass across the United States, ending in Maine. Houlton is designated as one of the sites where you can view the total eclipse, as well as the last spot in the continental United States to witness the event.
HOULTON, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy