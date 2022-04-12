ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bandera, TX

Looking for a Saloon? Bandera’s Historic 11th Street Cowboy Bar Is For Sale

By Pam LeBlanc
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The owner of one of the Lone Star State’s most famous country western bars has put the venue up for sale. James McGroarty says he’s selling the 11th Street Cowboy Bar in Bandera, where you’re as likely to find a horse hitched to the post as a motorcycle parked out front....

Kim Kardashian calls on Texas governor to stop execution of Melissa Lucio

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The upcoming scheduled execution of a mother of 14 in Texas is getting the attention of Kim Kardashian.The reality star is showing her support for Melissa Lucio, who was sent to death row after being convicted of murder for the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Mariah. Prosecutors say the toddler was the victim of child abuse and that while at the hospital in 2007 she showed signs of having a head injury and an untreated broken arm.Kardashian tweeted, "I recently just read about the case of Melissa Lucio and wanted to share her story with you....
TEXAS STATE
How Texas Continues to Take Roller Coasters to New Heights

As a kid, I considered the Judge Roy Scream roller coaster at Six Flags Over Texas to be my personal Everest. The ride debuted at the Arlington amusement park in 1980, borrowing its name from Judge Roy Bean, the infamous adventurer-turned-Texas justice of the peace, who survived being hanged after he shot a Mexican official over Bean’s entanglement with a woman. Considering the coaster’s seemingly dangerous drop of 65 feet, I wondered about my own chances of survival. It was 1989, and I was 11. My hair permed; my bangs teased up high for my first amusement park visit. I wanted to be like my teenage babysitters who bragged about the “gnarly” coasters they rode at Six Flags—the Shock Wave, the Flashback, the Cliffhanger. Instead, I looked at the Judge Roy with a mixture of terror and excitement. I balked two or three times, having to leave the line, before I finally triumphed. But the minute I stepped out of the coaster car, I queued up to go again.
TEXAS STATE
Once the Tallest Span in the U.S., the Pecos High Bridge was a Nerve-Wracker

Standing 320 feet above the Pecos River, the Pecos High Bridge was the tallest bridge in America when it opened in 1892 to improve the Southern Pacific Railroad’s route between El Paso and San Antonio. Engineers used 1,820 tons of steel for the span’s construction, which was marred by an accident that killed seven workers. Judge Roy Bean, the Langtry saloon operator and justice of the peace, rode 12 miles by mule to pronounce the men dead, according to T. Lindsay Baker’s 1986 book, Building the Lone Star. Bean pronounced three injured men dead, too, over protests from onlookers. “They ain’t dead yet, but they will be,” Bean replied. “And you don’t think I’m going to ride that mule back up here later just to do what I’m doing now.” Though the three ultimately recovered, the bridge gained a reputation as a treacherous crossing, whether by foot, horse, or train. A new bridge replaced this one in 1944.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Cookbook Historian Toni Tipton-Martin Highlights the Contributions of Black Cooks in American Food History

When speaking at events, Toni Tipton-Martin engages her audiences with historical images depicting African American women cooks, many of them demeaning “mammy” stereotypes. “For years, I have opened my presentations with this question: What wisdom can be learned from Aunt Jemima besides how to tie a bandana or prepare her own recipe for pancakes?” Tipton-Martin says.
AUSTIN, TX
After a Pandemic Hiatus, the Popular Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival Returns

After a two-year hiatus, Fort Worth’s largest food festival is back. Nearly 7,000 food lovers will gather over four days and three nights to celebrate Cowtown’s thriving culinary scene during the seventh edition of the Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival, taking place March 31-April 3. Organizers say pandemic-related cancellations in 2020 and 2021 haven’t deterred interest for the feeding frenzy’s grand return.
FORT WORTH, TX
Fort Worth’s Blind Alley Projects Kicks off Their 2022 Exhibition Schedule

Blind Alley Projects sits right off the street in a quiet residential neighborhood a few blocks north of the museums in the Fort Worth Cultural District. The contemplative space, one of the city’s latest art additions, presents contemporary exhibitions for art lovers and unsuspecting pedestrians alike. Following a brief winter hiatus, Blind Alley kicked off this year’s exhibition schedule with the work of local artist Audrey Travis, whose site-specific installation, on display through April 16, responds to the unique nature of the gallery while tackling themes of materiality, space, and light.
FORT WORTH, TX
Experience life in Texas’ highest community at McDonald Observatory

But that pretty much sums up the feeling that welled inside me at Astronomers Lodge, the highest lodging in Texas. At the tippy top of Mount Locke in the Davis Mountains of far West Texas, the two-story building perched at 6,700 feet provides sleeping accommodations for astronomers, teachers, and students visiting the University of Texas at Austin’s McDonald Observatory, one of the world’s premier facilities for astronomical research. For two nights last fall, my wife, Kris, and I were among the guests of these rarified quarters.
TEXAS STATE
For National Library Week, Visit One of the Oldest Libraries in Texas

Step inside the Dr. Eugene Clark Library in Lockhart and you’re immediately met by an “old library” scent—woody, almost like chocolate and coffee. Late-morning sunlight floods into the high tin-ceilinged space. Pairs of green-shaded lamps sit in the middle of each table, where a handful of patrons read and study. Daily local and national newspapers are displayed on the racks to one side.
LOCKHART, TX
Texas Highways is the Official Travel Magazine of Texas, and your ultimate guide for exploring the Lone Star State's people, places, & wide-open spaces.

 https://texashighways.com/

