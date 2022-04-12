ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Guardian ‘mortified’ after daughter with autism was allegedly lured from school, raped

By Michele Newell, WSB-TV
 1 day ago
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A 14-year-old girl with autism said she was sexually assaulted after being lured away from school property.

According to the girl’s legal guardian, back in February another student allegedly lured her away from Campbell High School during school hours and sexually assaulted her inside of an apartment building.

The guardian’s identity will not be revealed in order to protect the young girl’s identity.

Although the assault happened off-campus, he feels the school plays a role in protecting students. He has since pulled the girl out of the school because he does not feel like she is safe.

Channel 2′s Michele Newell spoke with the girl’s legal guardian who is speaking out about the assault.

“Mortified that I’m having to go through this. That my child is having to go through this,” he said.

He also expressed his frustration with how the school has handled the situation.

“I’ve had to pull my child out of school but yet her alleged rapist is still in the halls of that school going on with a normal school day like nothing ever happened,” he said.

The Cobb County School District said they are aware of an off-campus incident that police are investigating.

“Due to state and federal privacy laws, we cannot provide more details except that this off campus incident was handled according to District policy,” the district said.

The guardian said after his daughter told him she was raped, they went to the police department, so Channel 2 Action News spoke with police about the case.

Police are still in the early stages of their investigation as they wait for results from a forensic analysis.

IN OTHER NEWS:

