Gusty winds impacting area quality in Nipomo area

NIPOMO, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo Air Pollution Control District advised residents in the Oceano Dunes/Nipomo Mesa area to be wary of deteriorating air quality on Tuesday due to gusty winds blowing dust and sand in the air.

"Very sensitive individuals such as infants, as well as children and adults with existing respiratory or heart conditions, may experience adverse health effects during blowing dust periods," said Meghan Field, spokeswoman for the Air Pollution Control District.

The blowing sand and dust is forecasted to occur from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., with the peak occurring from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Field said.

The Air Pollution Control District recommended that people reschedule any outdoor activities to a further time when there is no visible dust. It also advised all adults and children to avoid strenuous outdoor activities if blowing dust and sand is visible.

"The public is advised to consult their doctor if they are experiencing health problems in an area with blowing dust and sand," Field added.

The Air Pollution Control District will continue to closely monitor air pollution levels throughout the region.

