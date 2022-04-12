ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Real Madrid denies Chelsea comeback in Champions League quarterfinal

By Adam Stites
 1 day ago
Jul 23, 2019; Landover, MD, USA; Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric (10) chases the ball against Arsenal in the International Champions Cup soccer series at FedEx Field. Real Madrid won 2-2 (3-2 pen.). Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Real Madrid blew its two-goal lead against Chelsea, but rallied and still managed to advance to the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League with a 5-4 aggregate win.

Last week, Real Madrid beat Chelsea, 3-1, in the first leg of their quarterfinal matchup. But that two-goal lead evaporated Tuesday when Chelsea jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second leg with goals from Mason Mount, Antonio Rudiger, and Timo Werner. The last of those goals from Werner put Chelsea up 4-3 in the aggregate with about 15 minutes left.

Last year, Chelsea defeated Manchester City in the Champions League final to win the title for the second time. Real Madrid has won 13 times, including a stretch between 2014 and 2018 when the club won four times in five years.

Real Madrid will next face the winner of a quarterfinal matchup between Manchester City and Atletico Madrid. Last week, Manchester City won the first leg, 1-0, and the second leg is set to be played Wednesday.

Sports
