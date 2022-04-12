Three-vehicle accident snarls traffic on Lake Ella Road at Micro Racetrack Road

A 22-year-old New Hampshire woman who died Saturday in a boating accident while vacationing in Florida is being mourned by friends and family in her small town community of Nashua.Lindsey Partridge and her boyfriend Jacob Smith, 24, had taken a small boat out for the afternoon but conditions in the Atlantic proved too dicey for the pair to navigate as she was soon swept into the water by a wave. Mr Smith, who was left uninjured from the accident, tried to save his partner after she’d gone overboard, local news outlet BocaNewsNow reported. “He turned the boat around and couldn’t...

27 DAYS AGO