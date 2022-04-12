Letter: Downtown food trucks: A missed opportunity

The natural light in this home will make you not want to leave! This unique home sits high on the hill with unmatched views of the mountains and town & plenty of privacy. Easy access to town for shopping, schools & commute. Kitchen is spacious with lots of storage & work space as well as an island, new stove with built in air fryer, dining area and is open to sitting area. Master suite with full bath on main level, TV room and office/den are off entry, laundry room on main level. There is access to patio sitting area to enjoy the sun. Upstairs has loft area with more views!! Additional bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs too. The basement has a room that would be a perfect game/hobby room or large workout room. There is unfinished area with shelving and storage, a finished bathroom and mechanical room. The parcel is partially fenced, has a garden area and orchard trees (not on drip) front landscaping is on drip. There is the 4 car detached garage with the attached space (converted mobile) that could be a workshop, art studio or mancave plus a second 28x40 detached garage with 10' doors. The scenery photos are taken from the kitchen window. Truly a must see property.

ELKO, NV ・ 17 HOURS AGO