Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Not in Tuesday's lineup

SAN FRANCISCO -- Unfortunately for the Giants, both Rogers twins ended up pitching Monday night. Taylor Rogers, Tyler's brother, is the San Diego Padres closer and he made quick work of the Giants in the ninth, closing out a 4-2 win at Oracle Park. In an odd twist for the twins, Tyler took the loss after giving up the go-ahead run.
The San Francisco Giants did not list Curt Casali as a starter for Monday's game against the San Diego Padres. Casali will catch a breather Monday with Joey Bart back behind home plate. Bart is batting seventh. Our projections have Casali making 235 more plate appearances this season, with 7...
LINE: Giants -133, Padres +113; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series. San Francisco had a 107-55 record overall and a 54-27 record in home games last season. The Giants slugged .440...
It looked as though Corey Seager's first home run as a member of the Texas Rangers was coming Tuesday to give the team a 4-3 lead against the Colorado Rockies, but center fielder Randal Grichuk had other plans. With a highlight reel catch at the wall, Grichuk robbed Seager of...
Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez is in the starting lineup on Wednesday against left-hander Robbie Ray and the Chicago White Sox. Rodriguez is replacing Jarred Kelenic in center field and batting sixth. Abraham Toro is up at the top of the order, with Mitch Haniger hitting third and Luis Torrens on cleanup duty.
Alcantara started at third base and went 0-for-2 with a fielding error in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Astros. Drew Ellis had opened the season as the fill-in starter for Josh Rojas (oblique) at third, but the Diamondbacks shipped him back to Triple-A Reno after going 1-for-8 with four strikeouts. Enter Alcantara, who was acquired from the Cubs at about the time Rojas sustained his injury. Yonny Hernandez was called up from Reno to take Ellis' roster spot and will be available for innings the hot corner.
Right-hander Zac Gallen said he cut his right thumb at home while trying to fix a broken sprinkler system, but he was adamant in saying he could have made his scheduled start on Tuesday regardless. “They just want to be a little cautious, give it a little bit of time...
Bumgarner didn't factor into the decision during Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Houston, allowing one run on five hits and two walks with two strikeouts in five innings. Bumgarner avoided trouble other than a Jose Siri solo shot in the fifth inning despite the low strikeout total. That's now consecutive starts allowing one run for the 32-year-old, though he's failed to reach 80 pitches or three strikeouts in either outing, which severely limits his upside until he can go deeper into the game. He'll take the mound again Monday in Washington.
The Padres placed Adams on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a right forearm strain. Earlier Wednesday, manager Bob Melvin classified the injury Adams suffered in Tuesday's loss to the Giants as mild, but the right-hander's placement on the IL with a diagnosis of a forearm strain could suggest otherwise. For now, the Padres appear content to have Adams treat the injury through rest and rehab, but it's far from a given that he'll be ready to return from the IL when first eligible. San Diego recalled Pedro Avila from Triple-A El Paso to provide an extra right-handed arm in the bullpen while Adams is sidelined.
Ramirez went 3-for-4 with a two run home run and three RBI in the win over the Reds on Wednesday. Ramirez got hit by a Nick Lodolo curveball with the bases loaded in the top of the second inning, driving in Austin Hedges. The third baseman later took Lodolo deep in the fourth inning, driving in two more runs. Ramirez is now up to three homers and an eye-popping 14 RBI through six contests this season. Now locked up with a long-term contract with the Guardians, the 29-year-old appears to be setting the groundwork for another MVP-caliber season in 2022.
Weaver has a mild flexor pronator strain, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. He will not throw for 7-to-10 days. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo framed the diagnosis as good news. "We feel like we dodged a potential bullet," Lovullo said. The right-hander was slated for a rotation spot but was bumped when he developed a blister late in spring training. In one appearance out of the bullpen, Weaver threw 23 pitches, allowing one run in two-thirds of an inning. His fastball was down one mph from his average figure as a starter in 2021.
Flores went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, two additional runs scored and an additional RBI in Tuesday's 13-2 victory over San Diego. He was sitting with just one hit entering play Tuesday, but Flores exploded along with the rest of the Giants' offense. Flores singled and scored in the first and second innings before launching a solo shot off San Diego outfielder Wil Myers to push the score to its 13-2 final. He'll look to keep the momentum going as he sees additional playing time with infielders Tommy La Stella and Evan Longoria still on the shelf.
Gore is expected to be called up from Triple-A El Paso to start Friday's game against Atlanta in San Diego, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. The Padres won't formally add Gore to the 28-man active roster until Thursday or Friday, but he already left El Paso on Tuesday and joined the team's taxi squad in San Diego. With Blake Snell not progressing from his adductor strain as quickly as hoped, he'll head to the injured list and miss his next start Friday, paving the way for Gore to temporarily slot into the rotation. The 23-year-old lefty endured a turbulent 2021 campaign that included stops at four different minor-league affiliates, but he showed major improvement this spring, as he allowed just five baserunners while striking out 11 over nine Cactus League innings. Gore will likely be on a strict pitch count Friday, but a strong showing against the reigning World Series champions could allow him to stick with the Padres on a longer-term basis even if Snell is forced to miss only one start.
The Diamondbacks optioned Ellis to Triple-A Reno on Monday. Arizona swapped him off the 28-man active roster in favor of another backup infielder in Yonny Hernandez, who offers the ability to handle more defensive positions. Ellis is largely limited to playing the two corner-infield spots, and he was unable to take advantage of the early playing time that was extended to him while Josh Rojas (oblique) opened the season on the injured list. In three games with Arizona, Ellis went 1-for-8 with four strikeouts.
Arozarena will sit Monday against Oakland, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Arozarena started all three games in the opening series against the Orioles, grabbing three hits. The Rays will turn to their depth throughout the season to give the regulars plenty of rest, however, and it's Arozarena's turn to sit this time around. Josh Lowe will get the start in left field.
Pederson went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in a 13-2 triumph against the Padres on Tuesday. Pederson singled in the second and tacked on a solo home run in the eighth off San Diego outfielder Wil Myers. The long ball was the 29-year-old's first as a Giant and he should see regular playing time against right-handed pitchers as he's started all four games against them thus far.
Ramos was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento following Wednesday's win against the Padres, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Ramos went 2-for-3 with a run scored in his major-league debut Sunday, but he'll now head back to the minors after coming off the bench the past couple days. The Giants have plenty of options in the outfield, so it's not a major surprise the 22-year-old will go back to Triple-A to receive more regular playing time. Ramos will be a strong candidate to rejoin the big-league club later in the season when more outfield depth is needed.
Fletcher was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left hip strain. Fletcher exited Monday's game against the Marlins and will be sidelined for at least the next 10 days after being diagnosis with a strain. It's unclear how long the 27-year-old will be out, but he'll be eligible to be activated for the April 22 game versus Baltimore. Tyler Wade and Jack Mayfield should see most of the action at shortstop in his absence, which could also result in more playing time at the keystone for Matt Duffy. However, Andrew Velazquez will start at shortstop Tuesday after being promoted from Triple-A Salt Lake.
