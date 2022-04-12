Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Not in Tuesday's lineup

Gore is expected to be called up from Triple-A El Paso to start Friday's game against Atlanta in San Diego, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. The Padres won't formally add Gore to the 28-man active roster until Thursday or Friday, but he already left El Paso on Tuesday and joined the team's taxi squad in San Diego. With Blake Snell not progressing from his adductor strain as quickly as hoped, he'll head to the injured list and miss his next start Friday, paving the way for Gore to temporarily slot into the rotation. The 23-year-old lefty endured a turbulent 2021 campaign that included stops at four different minor-league affiliates, but he showed major improvement this spring, as he allowed just five baserunners while striking out 11 over nine Cactus League innings. Gore will likely be on a strict pitch count Friday, but a strong showing against the reigning World Series champions could allow him to stick with the Padres on a longer-term basis even if Snell is forced to miss only one start.

