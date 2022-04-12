Nets' Seth Curry: Officially available Tuesday

LeBron James is done for this season, his Los Angeles Lakers didn't qualify for the postseason, and the franchise has to now focus on how they can get better moving forward and ensure that they don't have the same issues they did this year again. A big factor in their future will be the fate of Russell Westbrook, who LeBron James spoke about loving as a teammate in his exit interview on Monday.
Simmons has been ruled out for Tuesday's game, and his status for when he would return during the NBA Playoffs is still uncertain. "We're worried about the Play-In Game right now," Curry said. "If Ben comes in, we'll try to integrate him as much as possible, but we're locked into this play-in situation right now, and if Ben does become available will deal with that then."
While he is no longer with the Los Angeles Lakers, Kyle Kuzma showed his love and appreciation for Frank Vogel, who was relieved of his duties as LA head coach. The Lakers officially parted ways with Vogel on Monday after a disastrous 2021-22 season that saw the team miss the playoffs, finishing 11th in the Western Conference. Even before the announcement though–right after their final game on Sunday–news already broke that the Purple and Gold franchise is moving on from the veteran tactician that brought them a championship in 2020.
Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
The Boston Celtics are set to face the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 115 – 108 to secure the Eastern Conference’s seventh seed Tuesday night, but it is unclear if we will see the debut of star forward Ben Simmons against the Celtics early in that series.
Kendrick Perkins is currently an analyst for ESPN and was a former player. As a former player, he has a unique insight into the game of basketball. He has also been on an NBA championship team during his career, so he knows what it takes to win at the highest level.
Marvin Bagley III had a strong finish to the season after being shipped by the Sacramento Kings to the Detroit Pistons at the trade deadline. One could argue that it was the best stretch of his injury-plagued NBA career since his rookie campaign. While Bagley remains a solid player with...
Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry is in the lineup TUesday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Curry missed the regular season finale due to ankle soreness. But in the first play-in game, he will be able to take the court. Curry is getting the nod at his usual starting spot on the wing, and in a corresponding move, Kessler Edwards is reverting to the bench.
The Cleveland Cavaliers won’t have an easy road to the playoffs, as they will take on the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA’s play-in tournament on Tuesday. The Cavs earned the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference this season, and the bright side is that they will get two chances to win one game to make it into the postseason.
Kyrie Irving was the epitome of perfection in the first half of the Brooklyn Nets’ play-in showdown with the Cleveland Cavaliers, so much so that Bradley Beal and CJ McCollum couldn’t believe what they saw. Irving erupted for 20 points in the first half as the Nets went...
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 27 of his 32 points in the first half, Brandon Ingram shook foul trouble to add 27 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the San Antonio Spurs 113-103 on Wednesday night in a Western Conference play-in game. The Pelicans, who finished...
Atlanta revoked any southern hospitality extended to the visiting Charlotte Hornets. First, the team's bus was prevented from entering State Farm Arena thanks to a train stuck on the tracks. When the Hornets finally got on the court, a sea of fans clad in red 'We Believe' shirts gave them the business. By the time the Hawks got their hands on their Southeastern division rivals, it was light work.
Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen will not play Tuesday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. With a playoff spot on the line, Allen will remain sidelined as he continues to recover from his fractured finger suffered on March 6. Versus Kevin Durant and Andre Drummond down low, it'll be up to Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley and Kevin Love to handle the workload in the paint.
The New Orleans Pelicans earned a shot at the eighth seed in the western conference playoffs Wednesday night, defeating the San Antonio Spurs, 113-103. In the win, Pelicans shooting guard CJ McCollum led all scorers with 32 points. 27 of those points came in the first half, as he outscored the entire Spurs starting lineup 27-25 entering the break.
Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers are out of the playoffs for the first time in eight years. Lillard’s former co-star, CJ McCollum, is still dancing, though. His New Orleans Pelicans are set to host the second play-in game against the San Antonio Spurs. Watching McCollum thrive with...
The New Orleans Pelicans are one win away from clinching a spot in the Western Conference playoffs after taking down the San Antonio Spurs 113-103 on Wednesday night in the 9/10 matchup of the play-in tournament. CJ McCollum finished the win with a game-high 32 points, seven assists and six...
Portland Trail Blazers interim general manager Joe Cronin made it clear Monday that the team thinks highly of center Jusuf Nurkic, who will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. So while Nurkic, who made $12 million in 2021-22, could sign with another team, it appears the Blazers are prepared...
Adams was removed from Tuesday's game against the Giants with an apparent injury, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Adams delivered 1.1 scoreless frames out of the bullpen before leaving the field with the training staff during the fifth inning. The specifics of the issue are unclear, and the 30-year-old should be considered day-to-day until the team updates his status.
Profar is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Giants. Profar has started four of the first five games of the season and is 5-for-14 with two homers, three walks, seven RBI and two runs, but he'll take a seat for Tuesday's contest. Matt Beaty will man left field for the Friars.
