ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nets' Seth Curry: Officially available Tuesday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Curry (ankle) has been upgraded to available for Tuesday's play-in matchup...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Lakers Players Were Bothered Because Of LeBron James' Body Language After Russell Westbrook's Poor Plays: "James' Shoulders Would Slump And His Head Would Hang After Botched Opportunities To Score Or Defend."

LeBron James is done for this season, his Los Angeles Lakers didn't qualify for the postseason, and the franchise has to now focus on how they can get better moving forward and ensure that they don't have the same issues they did this year again. A big factor in their future will be the fate of Russell Westbrook, who LeBron James spoke about loving as a teammate in his exit interview on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Here's What Seth Curry Said About Ben Simmons

Simmons has been ruled out for Tuesday's game, and his status for when he would return during the NBA Playoffs is still uncertain. "We're worried about the Play-In Game right now," Curry said. "If Ben comes in, we'll try to integrate him as much as possible, but we're locked into this play-in situation right now, and if Ben does become available will deal with that then."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Kyle Kuzma’s 10-word message to Frank Vogel after Lakers firing

While he is no longer with the Los Angeles Lakers, Kyle Kuzma showed his love and appreciation for Frank Vogel, who was relieved of his duties as LA head coach. The Lakers officially parted ways with Vogel on Monday after a disastrous 2021-22 season that saw the team miss the playoffs, finishing 11th in the Western Conference. Even before the announcement though–right after their final game on Sunday–news already broke that the Purple and Gold franchise is moving on from the veteran tactician that brought them a championship in 2020.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Curry
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics injury update: Seth Curry, Goran Dragic return to Nets in Cavs win; Ben Simmons still not sprinting ahead of Boston series

The Boston Celtics are set to face the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 115 – 108 to secure the Eastern Conference’s seventh seed Tuesday night, but it is unclear if we will see the debut of star forward Ben Simmons against the Celtics early in that series.
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins Says The Lakers Offered Him An Assistant Coaching Position: "They Wanted Me To Come In And Be That Guy Who Could Have Frank Vogel's Back, But Be Respected By The Guys In The Locker Room."

Kendrick Perkins is currently an analyst for ESPN and was a former player. As a former player, he has a unique insight into the game of basketball. He has also been on an NBA championship team during his career, so he knows what it takes to win at the highest level.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavaliers
numberfire.com

Seth Curry (ankle) starting Tuesday night for Brooklyn; Kessler Edwards back to bench

Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry is in the lineup TUesday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Curry missed the regular season finale due to ankle soreness. But in the first play-in game, he will be able to take the court. Curry is getting the nod at his usual starting spot on the wing, and in a corresponding move, Kessler Edwards is reverting to the bench.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

CJ McCollum leads Pelicans past Spurs in play-in game

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 27 of his 32 points in the first half, Brandon Ingram shook foul trouble to add 27 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the San Antonio Spurs 113-103 on Wednesday night in a Western Conference play-in game. The Pelicans, who finished...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Atlanta Hawks Eliminate Charlotte Hornets 132-103

Atlanta revoked any southern hospitality extended to the visiting Charlotte Hornets. First, the team's bus was prevented from entering State Farm Arena thanks to a train stuck on the tracks. When the Hornets finally got on the court, a sea of fans clad in red 'We Believe' shirts gave them the business. By the time the Hawks got their hands on their Southeastern division rivals, it was light work.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Jarrett Allen (finger) to miss Cavaliers' play-in game Tuesday

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen will not play Tuesday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. With a playoff spot on the line, Allen will remain sidelined as he continues to recover from his fractured finger suffered on March 6. Versus Kevin Durant and Andre Drummond down low, it'll be up to Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley and Kevin Love to handle the workload in the paint.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Padres' Austin Adams: Exits with injury

Adams was removed from Tuesday's game against the Giants with an apparent injury, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Adams delivered 1.1 scoreless frames out of the bullpen before leaving the field with the training staff during the fifth inning. The specifics of the issue are unclear, and the 30-year-old should be considered day-to-day until the team updates his status.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Jurickson Profar: Out of Tuesday's lineup

Profar is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Giants. Profar has started four of the first five games of the season and is 5-for-14 with two homers, three walks, seven RBI and two runs, but he'll take a seat for Tuesday's contest. Matt Beaty will man left field for the Friars.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy