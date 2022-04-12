Diamondbacks' Drew Ellis: Moved to minors

SAN FRANCISCO -- Unfortunately for the Giants, both Rogers twins ended up pitching Monday night. Taylor Rogers, Tyler's brother, is the San Diego Padres closer and he made quick work of the Giants in the ninth, closing out a 4-2 win at Oracle Park. In an odd twist for the twins, Tyler took the loss after giving up the go-ahead run.
On Wednesday afternoon, Los Angeles Dodgers star Clayton Kershaw flirted with his very first perfect game. After seven perfect innings, the team made the decision to pull Kershaw from the start. It was a very controversial decision as the star pitcher had only thrown 80 pitches at the time. At...
Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
The San Francisco Giants did not list Curt Casali as a starter for Monday's game against the San Diego Padres. Casali will catch a breather Monday with Joey Bart back behind home plate. Bart is batting seventh. Our projections have Casali making 235 more plate appearances this season, with 7...
The San Diego Padres will face the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series and make a Padres-Giants prediction and pick. The Padres have gotten off to as good a start as any team in the MLB. San Diego has won four straight games after an opening-day loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Now they’ll look to secure a series victory over the rival Giants.
LINE: Giants -133, Padres +113; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series. San Francisco had a 107-55 record overall and a 54-27 record in home games last season. The Giants slugged .440...
The Guardians entered the season with some question marks surrounding the right side of the infield, as several different scenarios could be put into play evolving first base and second base. Early this season, the answer has been a bit simpler: play Owen Miller somewhere and figure out the other spot.
Alcantara started at third base and went 0-for-2 with a fielding error in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Astros. Drew Ellis had opened the season as the fill-in starter for Josh Rojas (oblique) at third, but the Diamondbacks shipped him back to Triple-A Reno after going 1-for-8 with four strikeouts. Enter Alcantara, who was acquired from the Cubs at about the time Rojas sustained his injury. Yonny Hernandez was called up from Reno to take Ellis' roster spot and will be available for innings the hot corner.
Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez is in the starting lineup on Wednesday against left-hander Robbie Ray and the Chicago White Sox. Rodriguez is replacing Jarred Kelenic in center field and batting sixth. Abraham Toro is up at the top of the order, with Mitch Haniger hitting third and Luis Torrens on cleanup duty.
Weaver has a mild flexor pronator strain, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. He will not throw for 7-to-10 days. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo framed the diagnosis as good news. "We feel like we dodged a potential bullet," Lovullo said. The right-hander was slated for a rotation spot but was bumped when he developed a blister late in spring training. In one appearance out of the bullpen, Weaver threw 23 pitches, allowing one run in two-thirds of an inning. His fastball was down one mph from his average figure as a starter in 2021.
The Padres placed Adams on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a right forearm strain. Earlier Wednesday, manager Bob Melvin classified the injury Adams suffered in Tuesday's loss to the Giants as mild, but the right-hander's placement on the IL with a diagnosis of a forearm strain could suggest otherwise. For now, the Padres appear content to have Adams treat the injury through rest and rehab, but it's far from a given that he'll be ready to return from the IL when first eligible. San Diego recalled Pedro Avila from Triple-A El Paso to provide an extra right-handed arm in the bullpen while Adams is sidelined.
Ramirez went 3-for-4 with a two run home run and three RBI in the win over the Reds on Wednesday. Ramirez got hit by a Nick Lodolo curveball with the bases loaded in the top of the second inning, driving in Austin Hedges. The third baseman later took Lodolo deep in the fourth inning, driving in two more runs. Ramirez is now up to three homers and an eye-popping 14 RBI through six contests this season. Now locked up with a long-term contract with the Guardians, the 29-year-old appears to be setting the groundwork for another MVP-caliber season in 2022.
Darvish (0-1) took the loss during Tuesday's 13-2 defeat at the hands of the Giants, allowing nine runs on eight hits and two walks with two strikeouts in 1.2 innings. Darvish permitted San Francisco to bat around and score six runs in the first inning before loading the bases and surrendering three more runs in the second. It took 57 pitches to record just five outs, though the outing can perhaps be chalked up as a blip after Darvish was lights-out in his opening start against Arizona. Darvish is slated to pitch next on Sunday Night Baseball against Atlanta.
Arozarena will sit Monday against Oakland, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Arozarena started all three games in the opening series against the Orioles, grabbing three hits. The Rays will turn to their depth throughout the season to give the regulars plenty of rest, however, and it's Arozarena's turn to sit this time around. Josh Lowe will get the start in left field.
Ramos was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento following Wednesday's win against the Padres, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Ramos went 2-for-3 with a run scored in his major-league debut Sunday, but he'll now head back to the minors after coming off the bench the past couple days. The Giants have plenty of options in the outfield, so it's not a major surprise the 22-year-old will go back to Triple-A to receive more regular playing time. Ramos will be a strong candidate to rejoin the big-league club later in the season when more outfield depth is needed.
CHICAGO (AP) — The Seattle Mariners placed reliever Sergio Romo on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday with right shoulder inflammation. The move was made retroactive to Tuesday, a day after Romo pitched a scoreless inning at Minnesota in his 800th major league appearance. The 39-year-old right-hander also tossed a scoreless inning against the Twins in his Mariners debut on Saturday.
Mantiply allowed one hit over one-third of a inning in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Houston. The Diamondbacks got effective work from their middle relievers Tuesday. Mantiply was one of four that combined for three scoreless innings before closer Mark Melancon lost the game in the ninth. Mantiply is lumped in with J.B. Wendelken and Noe Ramirez as guys that will work the sixth and seventh innings before Ian Kennedy and Melancon finish games. He's made three scoreless appearances, giving up two hits and a walk with one strikeout over 2.1 innings.
Pederson went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in a 13-2 triumph against the Padres on Tuesday. Pederson singled in the second and tacked on a solo home run in the eighth off San Diego outfielder Wil Myers. The long ball was the 29-year-old's first as a Giant and he should see regular playing time against right-handed pitchers as he's started all four games against them thus far.
CHICAGO (AP) — Tim Anderson homered and drove in three runs in the rain, and the banged-up Chicago White Sox beat Robbie Ray and the Seattle Mariners 6-4 on Wednesday night. Eloy Jiménez and Luis Robert also connected, helping Chicago to its fourth straight win since its dramatic loss at Detroit on opening day. Dallas Keuchel pitched five innings of three-run ball in his first start of the year.
