Anaheim, CA

Angels' David Fletcher: Lands on injured list

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Fletcher was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left hip strain. Fletcher exited Monday's game against the Marlins and...

www.cbssports.com

dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw May Get Pushed Back From Twins Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers Opening Day rotation undeniably was going to include Clayton Kershaw, but where the three-time Cy Young Award winner would slot in remained unclear. The Dodgers finalized their pitching plans on the eve of the 2022 regular season beginning when it was announced Tony Gonsolin and Julio Urías would follow Walker Buehler in the series against the Colorado Rockies.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Bohm apologizes for F-bomb, errors after Phillies top Mets

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alec Bohm might find it easier in Philly to make up for errors in the field than one with his mouth. The three E-5s were nothing compared to one F-bomb he dropped in frustration. Lip-readers ran wild when. “I (expletive) hate this place,” he said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Mike Trout Once Again Missing Games For The Angels

Los Angeles Angels slugger and MVP candidate Mike Trout was scratched from the starting lineup before Monday’s game against the Miami Marlins due to a stomach illness. The Angels won Monday’s game without him by a final of 6-2 led by a strong six-inning, one-run start by the newly signed Michael Lorenzen.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS New York

Mets' bullpen implodes in 8th inning in loss to Phillies

PHILADELPHIA -- Alec Bohm might find it easier in Philly to make up for errors in the field than one with his mouth.The three E-5s were nothing compared to one F-bomb he dropped in frustration.Lip-readers ran wild when cameras caught Bohm having some choice words after his second error."I (expletive) hate this place," he said.Maybe a rally he ignited with a leadoff walk - and owning up to his mistake - soothed some hard feelings.J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning and Rhys Hoskins and Didi Gregorius followed with run-scoring doubles that helped the Philadelphia Phillies rally...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS LA

Wade scores on 9th-inning grounder, Angels top Marlins 4-3

Tyler Wade led the majors with 12 runs scored as a pinch runner last season for the Yankees, so he clearly knows what he's doing in tough baserunning situations.His first such run for the Los Angeles Angels ended their season-opening homestand on an exciting note — with a little help from a fortunate replay ruling.Wade slid home when Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas bobbled Max Stassi's grounder in the ninth inning, and the Angels swept a two-game interleague series with a 4-3 victory over Miami on Tuesday night.After Jack Mayfield drew a one-out walk from Anthony Bender (0-1) in the ninth,...
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Angels' Tyler Wade: Takes seat Tuesday

Wade is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins. Wade will head to the bench for the first time since Opening Day with southpaw Jesus Luzardo pitching for Miami. Jack Mayfield will start at the keystone Tuesday while Matt Duffy shifts to first base.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Angels' Jared Walsh: On bench Tuesday

Walsh is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins. Walsh started the first five games of the season and will receive a day off after going 6-for-19 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored. Matt Duffy will shift to first base against Miami lefty Jesus Luzardo while Jack Mayfield starts at the keystone.
ANAHEIM, CA
FOX Sports

Kershaw pulled after 7 with perfect game; Dodgers top Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Clayton Kershaw took a perfect game through seven innings for the Los Angeles Dodgers in his season debut before being pulled, dominating the Minnesota Twins with 13 strikeouts in 21 batters during a 7-0 victory on Wednesday. Manager Dave Roberts pulled Kershaw after 80 pitches on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Heliot Ramos: Heading back to Triple-A

Ramos was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento following Wednesday's win against the Padres, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Ramos went 2-for-3 with a run scored in his major-league debut Sunday, but he'll now head back to the minors after coming off the bench the past couple days. The Giants have plenty of options in the outfield, so it's not a major surprise the 22-year-old will go back to Triple-A to receive more regular playing time. Ramos will be a strong candidate to rejoin the big-league club later in the season when more outfield depth is needed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Max Muncy: Draws three walks

Muncy went 0-for-2 with three walks and a run scored in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Twins. Muncy has recorded only one hit in the Dodgers' first four games, but he at least in Tuesday's game, he displayed the sort of plate discipline that aided him to a .368 on-base average in 2021. The 31-year-old should continue to see more plate appearances with runners on base with the likes of Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Trea Turner batting ahead of him, though it's fair to wonder if Muncy will be able to replicate last season's power production after suffering a UCL tear in his left elbow last fall. Muncy returned to action early in spring training, but he went 5-for-27 in Cactus League play and produced only two extra-base hits (both doubles).
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Joc Pederson: Goes deep in win

Pederson went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in a 13-2 triumph against the Padres on Tuesday. Pederson singled in the second and tacked on a solo home run in the eighth off San Diego outfielder Wil Myers. The long ball was the 29-year-old's first as a Giant and he should see regular playing time against right-handed pitchers as he's started all four games against them thus far.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Twins' Trevor Larnach: Recalled by Minnesota

Larnach was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul on Wednesday, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports. Larnach was unable to make the Twins' Opening Day roster this year, and he hit .105 with two RBI and a run in five appearances with St. Paul to begin the season. However, the 25-year-old will now join the major-league club to provide outfield depth after Alex Kirilloff (wrist) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Phillies' Alec Bohm: Benched after night to forget at 3B

Bohm is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mets, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. Bohm has reached base in all six of his plate appearances (three doubles, three walks) between his two starts this season, but he hasn't been able to make much progress in his battle with Bryson Stott for the top job at third base. That might be due to his poor defense more than anything, and his move to the bench Tuesday comes as little surprise after he had a particularly horrendous night at the hot corner in Monday's 5-4 win over the Mets. Though he successfully fielded the five balls hit his way, Bohm's three throwing errors were a big reason the Phillies fell into a 4-0 hole before rallying for five runs in the bottom of the eighth. Stott is picking up a start at the keystone Tuesday in place of a resting Jean Segura, but Bohm will still take a seat while Johan Camargo fills in for him at third base.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Reds' Luis Cessa: Starting Thursday

Cessa will start Thursday's game against the Dodgers, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. The 29-year-old has covered 2.2 innings across his first two appearances out of the bullpen this season, so he's likely serving as an opener for Reiver Sanmartin, who was previously scheduled to start Thursday. Cessa was believed to be in the mix for save chances, but Tony Santillan and Art Warren have picked up the first two saves of the year for the Reds.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Texans Reportedly Sign Former Steelers Defensive Back

The Houston Texans are widely expected to struggle in 2022 no matter who they sign or draft. But they just signed a pretty notable defensive back who could start for them immediately. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the Texans are signing cornerback Steven Nelson to a two-year, $10...
HOUSTON, TX
fantasypros.com

John Means leaves Wednesday's game early with forearm tightness

Baltimore Orioles star pitcher John Means (forearm) has left Wednesday night's tilt against the Brewers early due to tightness in his forearm. (Roch Kubatko on twitter) Means was pitching well before he left the game as he finished with two strikeouts and two earned runs against in four innings of work on only 51 pitches. This may be a common theme around the league for pitchers as the league had a shortened spring training due to the lengthened CBA agreement negotiations. For now the star pitchers status should be monitored before his next chance to take the mound which would be April 19th.
BALTIMORE, MD

