Washington, DC

Nationals' Anibal Sanchez: To miss at least one more start

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Sanchez (neck) won't be ready to return from the injured list for his next start, Jesse...

www.cbssports.com

FanSided

Watch: Angel Hernandez screws Braves over by doing Angel Hernandez things

Atlanta Braves fans were not pleased with home plate umpire Angel Hernandez during Monday’s game against the Washington Nationals. One way to know how baseball season has finally arrived is when fans unite to talk about the questionable calls made by umpire Angel Hernandez. Atlanta Braves fans got a taste of it during their fifth game of the season at Truist Park against the rival Washington Nationals.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Nationals take on the Braves after Franco's 4-hit game

LINE: Braves -157, Nationals +136; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals play the Atlanta Braves after Maikel Franco had four hits against the Braves on Monday. Atlanta went 88-73 overall and 42-38 in home games a season ago. The Braves slugged .435 with a .754 OPS...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Alec Bohm on Phillies bench versus Mets

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Tylor Megill and the New York Mets. Johan Camargo is starting on third base in place of Bohm and hitting eighth. Per numberFire's MLB Heat Map, the Phillies have an implied total of 4.65 runs...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Houston Chronicle

The Washington Nationals might be for sale. Then what?

Since big league baseball returned to Washington in 2005 after a 33-year absence, the city has known one ownership group: the Lerner family, led by patriarch and real estate mogul Ted. Since buying the franchise from Major League Baseball, which moved it from Montreal, the Lerners oversaw the construction of a new stadium and watched the area around it grow. They built a baseball operation that became an annual contender for the better part of a decade and won the World Series in 2019.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Nationals Beat Mets 4-2 After Cruz Hits 450th Home Run

Nelson Cruz hit his 450th home run and added a tiebreaking two-run single in a three-run eighth inning that lifted the Washington Nationals over the Mets 4-2 on Sunday and prevented New York from an opening four-game sweep. Washington trailed 2-1 in the eighth when Yadiel Hernández singled leading off...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Nats botch several rundowns, give up weird run vs. Braves

Tuesday wasn't the Washington National's night as they struggled against the reigning World Series champion Atlanta Braves. After being down 9-1 through four innings, the Nationals conceded another run in an odd fashion. With runners on first and second base and Ozzie Albies at the plate, the second baseman grounded...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Alec Bohm: Benched after night to forget at 3B

Bohm is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mets, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. Bohm has reached base in all six of his plate appearances (three doubles, three walks) between his two starts this season, but he hasn't been able to make much progress in his battle with Bryson Stott for the top job at third base. That might be due to his poor defense more than anything, and his move to the bench Tuesday comes as little surprise after he had a particularly horrendous night at the hot corner in Monday's 5-4 win over the Mets. Though he successfully fielded the five balls hit his way, Bohm's three throwing errors were a big reason the Phillies fell into a 4-0 hole before rallying for five runs in the bottom of the eighth. Stott is picking up a start at the keystone Tuesday in place of a resting Jean Segura, but Bohm will still take a seat while Johan Camargo fills in for him at third base.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Max Muncy: Draws three walks

Muncy went 0-for-2 with three walks and a run scored in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Twins. Muncy has recorded only one hit in the Dodgers' first four games, but he at least in Tuesday's game, he displayed the sort of plate discipline that aided him to a .368 on-base average in 2021. The 31-year-old should continue to see more plate appearances with runners on base with the likes of Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Trea Turner batting ahead of him, though it's fair to wonder if Muncy will be able to replicate last season's power production after suffering a UCL tear in his left elbow last fall. Muncy returned to action early in spring training, but he went 5-for-27 in Cactus League play and produced only two extra-base hits (both doubles).
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Joc Pederson: Goes deep in win

Pederson went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in a 13-2 triumph against the Padres on Tuesday. Pederson singled in the second and tacked on a solo home run in the eighth off San Diego outfielder Wil Myers. The long ball was the 29-year-old's first as a Giant and he should see regular playing time against right-handed pitchers as he's started all four games against them thus far.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Matt Koch: Contract selected by Seattle

Koch's contract was selected by the Mariners on Wednesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Koch began the regular season at Triple-A Tacoma and struck out five in two innings during a pair of relief appearances. He hasn't pitched in the majors since 2019 and should serve mainly in a low-leverage role out of the Mariners' bullpen.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Padres' Austin Adams: Exits with injury

Adams was removed from Tuesday's game against the Giants with an apparent injury, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Adams delivered 1.1 scoreless frames out of the bullpen before leaving the field with the training staff during the fifth inning. The specifics of the issue are unclear, and the 30-year-old should be considered day-to-day until the team updates his status.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Damon Jones: Optioned to Triple-A

Jones was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after Wednesday's loss to the Mets, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. Jones surrendered two runs over two-thirds of an inning Wednesday, and he also gave up two runs during his season debut Sunday against the A's. The 27-year-old earned a spot in Philadelphia's Opening Day bullpen but is now headed to the minors a week into the season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Unavailable due to ailment

Manager Dusty Baker said Alvarez is feeling under the weather and isn't at the park for Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. The Astros are also missing a few coaches due to the ailment going around the clubhouse. Alvarez should be considered day-to-day, and...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Phillies' Jean Segura: Leaves game after HBP

Segura was removed from Wednesday's game against the Mets in the bottom of the sixth inning after being hit by a pitch on his left arm, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. Segura went 1-for-2 with a strikeout to begin Wednesday's matchup, but he was replaced by a pinch runner after being hit by a pitch. If the 32-year-old is forced to miss additional time, Johan Camargo and Alec Bohm should see an uptick in at-bats.
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Justin Turner: Drives in run, scores Tuesday

Turner went 1-for-4 with a walk, a run and an RBI in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Twins. The RBI was the first of the season for Turner, who has hit fourth or fifth in each of the Dodgers' four games to date. With two of the three stars ahead of him in the order -- Mookie Betts and Trea Turner -- all sitting on on-base averages under .250, Turner hasn't had many run-producing opportunities, but the Dodgers offense is too talented to stay down for long. The seven runs Tuesday were the team's most of the season, after Los Angeles produced a combined 11 runs over its three-game series in Colorado last weekend.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Connor Brogdon: Sent to Triple-A

Brogdon was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after Wednesday's 9-6 loss to the Mets, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. Brogdon surrendered two runs over two-thirds of an inning during Wednesday's loss, and he'll head down to the minors in favor of a fresh arm. He had a 3.43 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 50:18 K:BB over 57.2 innings for Philadelphia last season and is likely to rejoin the big-league club before too long.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Highlights: Trea Turner, Justin Turner & Will Smith Lead Offense Vs. Twins

The Los Angeles Dodgers snapped a two-game losing streak by defeating the Minnesota Twins, 7-2, enduring inclement weather and a 1-hour and 28-minute rain delay along the way. Andrew Heaney was impressive in his Dodgers debut as he collected five strikeouts and allowed just one unearned run over 4.1 innings. While Heaney kept the Twins off balance with a steady dose of his sweeping breaking ball, Carlos Correa went 2-for-2 with two doubles.
LOS ANGELES, CA

