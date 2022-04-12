Nationals' Anibal Sanchez: To miss at least one more start

Bohm is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mets, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. Bohm has reached base in all six of his plate appearances (three doubles, three walks) between his two starts this season, but he hasn't been able to make much progress in his battle with Bryson Stott for the top job at third base. That might be due to his poor defense more than anything, and his move to the bench Tuesday comes as little surprise after he had a particularly horrendous night at the hot corner in Monday's 5-4 win over the Mets. Though he successfully fielded the five balls hit his way, Bohm's three throwing errors were a big reason the Phillies fell into a 4-0 hole before rallying for five runs in the bottom of the eighth. Stott is picking up a start at the keystone Tuesday in place of a resting Jean Segura, but Bohm will still take a seat while Johan Camargo fills in for him at third base.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO