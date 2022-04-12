ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Spurs' Doug McDermott: Out for play-in game

McDermott (ankle) remains out for Wednesday's play-in game against New Orleans.

Lakers Players Were Bothered Because Of LeBron James' Body Language After Russell Westbrook's Poor Plays: "James' Shoulders Would Slump And His Head Would Hang After Botched Opportunities To Score Or Defend."

LeBron James is done for this season, his Los Angeles Lakers didn't qualify for the postseason, and the franchise has to now focus on how they can get better moving forward and ensure that they don't have the same issues they did this year again. A big factor in their future will be the fate of Russell Westbrook, who LeBron James spoke about loving as a teammate in his exit interview on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper's death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn't get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
Sixers Reporter Says Everyone Can See That James Harden Is Past His Prime: "James Harden Does Not Have The Lift, The Burst, The Speed That He Used To Have."

When the Philadelphia 76ers managed to offload Ben Simmons, who had refused to play for the team all season in a deal that netted the franchise James Harden, their fans were understandably ecstatic. Harden had been wanting to play with Joel Embiid for a long time, and his relationship with Daryl Morey had finally made the move happen to create the superstar duo.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Kendrick Perkins Says The Lakers Offered Him An Assistant Coaching Position: "They Wanted Me To Come In And Be That Guy Who Could Have Frank Vogel's Back, But Be Respected By The Guys In The Locker Room."

Kendrick Perkins is currently an analyst for ESPN and was a former player. As a former player, he has a unique insight into the game of basketball. He has also been on an NBA championship team during his career, so he knows what it takes to win at the highest level.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Alvin Gentry Won't Return to Kings Bench Next Season

Alvin Gentry won't return to the Sacramento Kings bench next season and the team will begin searching for their next season. Gentry joined the Kings as an Associate Head Coach in 2020 and was promoted to interim head coach after the team fired Luke Walton one month into the season. As Gentry still has one more year in his contract, the team is discussing with him a role in the front office, according to Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CJ McCollum leads Pelicans past Spurs in play-in game

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 27 of his 32 points in the first half, Brandon Ingram shook foul trouble to add 27 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the San Antonio Spurs 113-103 on Wednesday night in a Western Conference play-in game. The Pelicans, who finished...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Blockbuster NFL Trade Rumors Swirling Ahead Of The Draft

A crazy NFL offseason could get even crazier come draft day. Per uStadium, "Multiple league sources say they would not be surprised at all if one of the big 4 WRs (AJ, DK, Deebo, Terry) are traded by/on draft weekend.". If any of those four receivers were to be...
NFL
Naji Marshall playing second unit role for Pelicans on Wednesday

New Orleans Pelicans small forward Naji Marshall is not starting in Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Marshall will have his previous bench role after Herbert Jones was announced as Wednesday's starting forward. In 14.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Marshall to produce 5.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.6...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Texans Reportedly Sign Former Steelers Defensive Back

The Houston Texans are widely expected to struggle in 2022 no matter who they sign or draft. But they just signed a pretty notable defensive back who could start for them immediately. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the Texans are signing cornerback Steven Nelson to a two-year, $10...
HOUSTON, TX
Jazz's Juancho Hernangomez: Puts up 22 and 8

Hernangomez had 22 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Sunday's 111-80 victory over the Trail Blazers. With Bojan Bogdanovic resting, Hernangomez got the start next to Rudy Gobert and set a new season high with 22 points. Hernangomez has taken on a larger role over the last several weeks, due in part to the fact that Bogdanovic missed a stretch of games in March due to a calf injury. Heading into the postseason, Hernangomez will likely return to working as one of the first players off of coach Quin Snyder's bench.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Shams Charania Reveals Lakers Plan For The 2022-23 Season: Hire Nick Nurse, Trade Russell Westbrook To The Indiana Pacers

The Los Angeles Lakers have a lot of very serious work to do over the offseason if they want to get back to contending seriously for the NBA title as early as next season. The team underperformed spectacularly this season and whether right or wrong, Frank Vogel and Russell Westbrook have received most of the criticism for this shambolic campaign.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Giants' Joc Pederson: Goes deep in win

Pederson went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in a 13-2 triumph against the Padres on Tuesday. Pederson singled in the second and tacked on a solo home run in the eighth off San Diego outfielder Wil Myers. The long ball was the 29-year-old's first as a Giant and he should see regular playing time against right-handed pitchers as he's started all four games against them thus far.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Angels' Brendon Davis: Playing regularly at Triple-A

Davis (side) went 2-for-5 with an RBI for Triple-A Salt Lake in Sunday's 7-1 win over Tacoma. Davis nursed a side injury late in big-league camp before he was optioned to Triple-A on March 28, but he's looked healthy for the start of the minor-league season. Over six games for Salt Lake, the infielder is slashing .391/.444/.435 with five RBI and three runs across 27 plate appearances.
ANAHEIM, CA

