DOWAGIAC — A long-awaited project connecting two city parks is one step closer to reality. The Dowagiac City Council on Monday approved resolutions authorizing applications for two Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund grants for the construction of Elks Trail, a long-planned project which would connect Schuur Park to Riverside Park on the south side of Dowagiac Creek, as well as link to eight additional miles of existing trails.

DOWAGIAC, MI ・ 29 DAYS AGO