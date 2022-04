COLUMBUS, OH – Columbus Clippers starting pitcher Adam Scott faced the minimum and allowed one hit in five innings on the mound en route to a 5-0 Clippers win over the Syracuse Mets on Wednesday night at Huntington Park. Columbus has won the first two games of the series by a combined score of 10-0. After the first two innings of the game were scoreless, Columbus (5-3) began to play long ball in the bottom of the third inning. Jose Fermin came to the plate with nobody on base and one out, working the count to 3-1. On the next pitch, the Dominican pounded a no-doubt drive over the left-field wall, stoking the home team to an early 1-0 lead. It was Fermin’s first home run of the season.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO