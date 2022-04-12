Cumberland Co. to receive state funding for bridge work

(Harrisburg, PA) -- Two state lawmakers are pushing to establish a trust fund to fix Pennsylvania bridges and other state infrastructure. State Representatives Mike Carroll and Tim Hennessy say they'll introduce the 500-million dollar fund bill by the end of the month. They're hoping to get the funding in as part of the upcoming state budget negotiations but otherwise the money would come from state budget surpluses or federal pandemic relief funds.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 29 DAYS AGO