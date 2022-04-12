Cumberland Co. to receive state funding for bridge work

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) – The county is receiving more than $53 million in appropriations from the state after this legislative session ended Monday. The funding will go toward projects in Lynn Haven, Panama City, and the county. “For two years I’ve been the appropriations chair,” Representative Jay Trumbull said. “About 100 million dollars of […]
EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Board has approved $360,000 toward the cost of reconstructing the bridge over the Nickle Plate Trail at Center Grove Road.
The action was one of a number of transportation/road-related projects acted on by the board at its Wednesday meeting.
Elected officials from six West Shore communities and Cumberland County are trying to erect legal roadblocks to a tolling plan envisioned for the South Bridge carrying Interstate 83 over the Susquehanna River. The municipal coalition has filed suit in Commonwealth Court, seeking preliminary and permanent injunctions to stop the plan in its tracks.
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — When the sun's out you'll find people walking along the Taunton River, but residents of Fall River and Somerset say the picturesque scene is ruined by the deteriorating Brightman Street Bridge. "I would like to see it taken down. It is an eyesore," Tom...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The budget passed by Florida legislators on Monday includes funding for multiple Leon County and Tallahassee projects. The budget is still subject to line-item vetoes by Governor Ron DeSantis. In total, the budget is $112.1 billion. The largest allocation for Leon County was $400,000 for wetland...
The Georgia Department of Transportation has shut down lanes of Interstate 85 in Jackson County to make emergency bridge repairs. The northbound lanes were closed Wednesday afternoon near exit 129 in Braselton. The closure is required to repair the concrete surface over the CSX Railroad. GDOT said their contractors working...
Editor's note: This story has been corrected. Originally, it stated that the county commissioners were considering a water project in Gray's Creek. The county commissioners are actually considering a county-wide water project.
In a special meeting Thursday, the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners took a look at the millions of dollars coming in and...
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Staunton received great news as the state awarded the Arcadia Project another $100,000 to help them turn Dixie Theater into a cultural center. The project’s mission is to connect underserved people through culture and creativity. “We are going to use this grant...
NEW LONDON, Conn. — As plans are underway to create an innovation and co-working space in New London, the Connecticut State Bond Commission is anticipated to approve a $1.3 million allocation in state funding to support the project. The funding, if approved, will help the Chamber of Commerce of...
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A group of city and county leaders agreed on a funding agreement Tuesday night for the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter, but further approval is needed in order to finalize the deal. Representatives from the City Council and County Commission agreed on an arrangement that would have the county foot 68% of […]
(Harrisburg, PA) -- Two state lawmakers are pushing to establish a trust fund to fix Pennsylvania bridges and other state infrastructure. State Representatives Mike Carroll and Tim Hennessy say they'll introduce the 500-million dollar fund bill by the end of the month. They're hoping to get the funding in as part of the upcoming state budget negotiations but otherwise the money would come from state budget surpluses or federal pandemic relief funds.
In the latest budget, the Florida Legislature allocated $1 million to Second Harvest of the Big Bend. Second Harvest, on average, distributes food 360 times each month and serves eleven counties in North Florida. “The money will go a long way,” said CEO and Executive Director of Second Harvest, Monique...
ALABAMA (WDHN) — Governor Kay Ivey has signed off on grants totaling $115,761 to help five law enforcement agencies in Alabama purchase new or update existing equipment. One of those agencies includes the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. The Henry County Commission has received $24,000 to purchase and replace...
