Creston, IA

Ongoing wastewater discharge on west side of Creston

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 1 day ago
(Creston) A collapsed streambank and broken sewer line on Hurley Creek resulted in a wastewater discharge in Creston on Tuesday.

The cast iron sewer line broke when the streambank caved in. Discharging at about five gallons per minute, the untreated wastewater is entering Hurley Creek near the North Spruce Street bridge south of West Spencer Street.

The DNR advises keeping children and pets away from the creek for 24 to 48 hours after the discharge stops. The city is working to quickly repair the broken line. The DNR will continue to monitor the situation and consider appropriate enforcement.

IN THIS ARTICLE
