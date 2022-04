STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Stamford Police Department is investigating a hit and run that left one man injured on Wednesday. According to police, a 52-year-old Stamford resident was crossing Tresser Boulevard around 8 p.m. when he was struck by a car driving westbound. The car, a gray Acura, fled the scene. The man struck […]

STAMFORD, CT ・ 19 MINUTES AGO