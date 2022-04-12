ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Cup qualifying: Highlights - Northern Ireland 0-5 England

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch highlights of England's 5-0 World Cup qualifying...

MATCHDAY: City, Liverpool protect leads in CL quarterfinals

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. ATLÉTICO MADRID vs. MANCHESTER CITY (0-1) City is looking to reach the semifinals for the second straight season and has a narrow lead after a first leg that saw Atlético adopt ultra-cautious tactics. City manager Pep Guardiola knows the return match will be different. “They are going to be more intense at the other end of the field and we’ll have to adapt to how they play,” Guardiola said. For City, the game comes between two meetings with its biggest current rival, Liverpool — a Premier League game on Sunday that finished 2-2 and an FA Cup semifinal match at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. As a result, it’s a juggling act for Guardiola in terms of which players to pick, though he does have right back Kyle Walker available again following a three-match European ban. Atlético needs to end a six-game winless streak at home in the Champions League to have a chance of advancing to the semifinals for the first time since 2017. It will likely be without defender José María Giménez because of a muscle injury, and midfielder Héctor Herrera also is expected to miss the match injured. Yannick Carrasco returns after a suspension. The Wanda Metropolitano Stadium won’t be at full capacity after UEFA charged the club with “discriminatory behavior” and ordered a 5,000-seat section of the stadium to be closed after an Atlético fan was filmed making a Nazi salute in the first leg in Manchester.
BBC

Ghana in Qatar: Weight of history looms over World Cup hopes

In our series of letters from African journalists, Ghanaian writer Elizabeth Ohene says the nation's hopes, plus a lot of baggage, rest on the shoulders of its footballers. Ghana's Black Stars have qualified to go to Qatar later this year but it does seem our Fifa World Cup bid is dogged by the weight of history.
BBC

Harry Sykes: Drowned rugby player left behind by team - inquest told

A teenager who drowned in a lake while on a rugby trip to France was not reported missing until his team got back to their hotel, an inquest heard. Harry Sykes, 16, from Bradford was on a trip with the Halifax Elite Rugby Academy when he died while swimming in a lake near Carcassonne.
SPORTbible

Olympic Sailor Eya Guezguez Dead At Just 17

Tragic news, just tragic news. It's been revealed that Tunisian sailor Eya Guezguez, 17, has tragically passed away during national team training, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced. The accident occurred when the boat she was sailing with her twin sister Sarra capsized in high winds in training. Eya...
BBC

Russian ambassador no longer welcome, says Edinburgh council leader

The Russian ambassador to the UK has been told by Edinburgh's council leader that his country's consulate is no longer welcome in Scotland's capital. Councillors made the decision to send a letter announcing the decision to Andrei Kelin in London. It said it would sever all engagement with the Russian...
NBC Sports

UEFA Champions League: Man City, Liverpool hold on to reach semis

The UEFA Champions League semifinals are set after Premier League title combatants Manchester City and Liverpool each finished off their quarterfinal tie on Wednesday. It’ll be an all-English-versus-Spanish final four, with Man City set to face 13-time UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid, and Liverpool to take on Villarreal, the unexpected, long-shot semifinalists of 2021-22.
BBC

Heineken Champions Cup: Ulster 'in touching distance' of trophy - Duane Vermeulen

Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Saturday, 16 April Kick-off: 20:00 BST. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Sounds from 19:30 BST; match report and reaction on the BBC Sport website. World Cup-winning Springbok Duane Vermeulen believes Ulster are "in touching distance" of winning the Champions Cup. The...
BBC

Iwan Stephens: Newcastle Falcons winger signs two-year deal with Premiership club

England Under-20 winger Iwan Stephens has signed a new two-year deal with Newcastle Falcons, and been promoted to the first team at Kingston Park. The former Leeds Rhinos rugby league player switched codes to follow in father Colin's footsteps in union, and made his international bow last month. Leeds-born Stephens...
The Independent

Football rumours: Liverpool give in to Mohmed Salah’s wage demands

What the papers sayLiverpool have agreed to pay the Premier League’s top scorer Mohamed Salah £400,000 a week to stop him from leaving, according to Metro. The 29-year-old is out of contract at Anfield in 2023 and has been linked to Real Madrid and Barcelona.Newcastle are looking to sign Christian Eriksen this summer, according to the Northern Echo. The 30-year-old midfielder has impressed since joining Brentford, but the Magpies will have to produce an offer that convinces the Denmark playmaker to turn down the extension he is certain to be offered by the Bees.West Ham are chasing Bayer Leverkusen winger...
BBC

World Snooker Championship: Iran's Hossein Vafaei to make Crucible debut

Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 16 April-2 May. Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app. Hossein Vafaei will become the first player from Iran to compete at the World Championship after winning a final-frame decider against Lei Peifan in the final round of qualifying.
