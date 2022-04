Cam Newton is once again under fire for some remarks he made that were perceived to be sexist. Newton was a guest on the latest episode of Barstool Sports’ “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast. While discussing his childhood, Newton praised his parents and said they did a great job of showing him what a strong relationship looks like. The free agent quarterback then criticized women who carry the “bad b–ch” mentality. Newton was asked to elaborate on that.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO