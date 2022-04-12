ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adams by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-12 16:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
WESH

Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tonight into early Wednesday

We have the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms late tonight into the overnight hours early Wednesday. This is with a potent upper low that will be developing in the northern Gulf of Mexico. We'll see a line of showers and storms tonight capable of producing damaging winds, heavy rain and even an isolated tornado could be possible. This will be round one of the storms. Round two will be Wednesday afternoon wiht the potential of strong to severe storms then. We do clear out the wet weather late Wednesday night. Thursday and mostly Friday look quiet.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Crosse, WI
County
Adams County, WI
City
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
City
Adams, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
TODAY.com

South faces major outbreak of severe weather including tornadoes

Heading into the weekend arrival of spring, over 21 million people will be affected by severe weather. Tornado watches take over a good portion of the Gulf Coast as well as severe thunderstorm watches into next week. TODAY’s Al Roker has your forecast.March 18, 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Autauga, Lowndes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 22:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Autauga; Lowndes A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR EASTERN AUTAUGA AND EASTERN LOWNDES COUNTIES At 1134 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Marble Valley to near Lyle to near Hayneville, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Prattville, Fort Deposit, Mosses, Hayneville, Gordonville, Lowndesboro, Lowndes County Airport, Beechwood, Autauga County Airport, Logan, Calhoun, Manack, Letohatchee and Clover Hill. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Madison, Yazoo by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 23:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Thursday morning around 9 AM. Target Area: Madison; Yazoo The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bovina affecting Warren and Hinds Counties. Big Black River At West affecting Holmes and Attala Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Madison and Yazoo Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Black River Near Bentonia. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 26.5 feet, Flooding of agricultural land has more than doubled in the last 1.5 feet rise. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 24 feet and rising. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest near 26 feet on Saturday. - Flood stage is 22 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Big Black River Bentonia 22.0 24.0 Wed 11 pm CD 25.4 25.8 26.0
MADISON COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hinds, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 02:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Thursday morning around 9 AM. Target Area: Hinds; Warren The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bovina affecting Warren and Hinds Counties. Big Black River At West affecting Holmes and Attala Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Madison and Yazoo Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Black River Near Bovina. * WHEN...From late tonight until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 32.5 feet, Water begins to cover Warrior`s Trail Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 27.3 feet and rising. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue gradually rising to 34.1 feet by Monday. - Flood stage is 28 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Big Black River Bovina 28.0 27.3 Wed 11 pm CD 32.0 33.2 33.2
HINDS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jefferson, Orleans by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Jefferson; Orleans The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern Orleans Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 130 AM CDT. * At 1200 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low- lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include New Orleans, Metairie, Marrero, Avondale, Harvey, Timberlane, Jefferson, Gretna, Harahan, Westwego, Bridge City, Elmwood, River Ridge, Waggaman, Terrytown, Ama, St. Rose and New Orleans Armstrong Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 222 and 240. Interstate 610 between mile markers 1 and 4. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
NEW ORLEANS, LA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Attala, Holmes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 04:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Thursday morning around 9 AM. Target Area: Attala; Holmes The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bovina affecting Warren and Hinds Counties. Big Black River At West affecting Holmes and Attala Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Madison and Yazoo Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Black River At West. * WHEN...From late tonight until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 19 feet, Thousands of acres of agricultural land are under water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 11.6 feet and rising. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight and continue rising to a crest near 19 feet on Sunday. - Flood stage is 15 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Big Black River West 15.0 11.6 Wed 10 pm CD 18.0 18.7 18.9
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Elmore, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 12:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for central, south central and east central Alabama. Target Area: Elmore; Montgomery Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Elmore and Montgomery Counties through 1215 AM CDT At 1136 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Jordan Lake to Lowndes County Airport. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Montgomery, Prattville, Millbrook, Wetumpka, Tallassee, Meadville, Pike Road, Elmore, Coosada, Deatsville, Eclectic, Hyundai Motors Of Alabama, Santuck, Auburn University In Montgomery, Dublin, Titus, Woodcrest, Snowdoun, Sellers and Ten Cedar Estates. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Martin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 12:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 07:08:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Martin FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Indiana, including the following county, Martin. * WHEN...Until 930 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 132 AM EDT, gauge reports indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is already occurring in Beaver Creek Valley near Shoals. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Beaver Creek Valley near Shoals is the most likely place to experience minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Shoals. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Pleasants, Ritchie, Roane, Tyler, Wirt by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 01:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 01:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Pleasants; Ritchie; Roane; Tyler; Wirt Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Washington, Pleasants, Calhoun, Ritchie, eastern Wirt, Tyler and Roane Counties through 130 AM EDT At 100 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles southwest of Woodsfield to near Elizabeth to 9 miles northeast of Sissonville. Movement was northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Spencer, Harrisville, St. Marys, Middlebourne, Grantsville, Paden City, Sistersville, Pennsboro, Belmont, Arnoldsburg, North Bend State Park, Amma, Newport, Matamoras, Ellenboro, Cairo, Pullman, Friendly, Fly and Alma. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 26 and 32, and near mile marker 35. Route 50 in West Virginia between mile markers 25 and 45. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Mobile Central, Mobile Coastal, Mobile Inland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 12:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for southeastern Mississippi. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southwestern Alabama. Target Area: Mobile Central; Mobile Coastal; Mobile Inland Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Mobile, southwestern Baldwin and southeastern George Counties through 1230 AM CDT At 1147 PM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Satsuma to 5 miles west of Vancleave. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Midtown Mobile, Prichard, Daphne, Tillmans Corner, Fairhope, Saraland, Theodore, Chickasaw, Satsuma, Spanish Fort, Grand Bay, Robertsdale, Bayou La Batre, Creola, Point Clear, Loxley, Silverhill, Semmes, Tanner Williams and I65 And I165. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Cleburne, Etowah, St. Clair by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 01:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Blount; Calhoun; Cherokee; Cleburne; Etowah; St. Clair WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Blount, Etowah, Calhoun, Cherokee, Cleburne and St. Clair Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Floyd, Harlan, Knott, Letcher, Martin, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 14:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 01:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Floyd; Harlan; Knott; Letcher; Martin; Pike Gusty showers and embedded thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Harlan, southeastern Martin, Letcher, east central Knott, southeastern Floyd and Pike Counties through 130 AM EDT At 1238 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Chattaroy to Kimper to near Virgie to near Big Black Mountain. Movement was northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Elkhorn City, Mcandrews, Marrowbone, Huddy, Belcher, Raccoon, Canada, Sidney, Zebulon and Cedarville around 1245 AM EDT. Forest Hills, Fishtrap Lake, Phyllis, Phelps, Board Tree, Kimper, Hardy and Belfry around 1250 AM EDT. Biggs, Buskirk, Fedscreek, Mouthcard and Toonerville around 1255 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Coleman, Jamboree, Majestic, Argo, Paw Paw and Woodman. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 16:07:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 9 to 11 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through Friday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf is expected to slowly decrease the next couple of days and could fall below hazardous levels of 9 feet Saturday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Central Plaquemines, Coastal Jefferson, Eastern Orleans by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 21:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Plaquemines; Coastal Jefferson; Eastern Orleans; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Lower Terrebonne; St. Charles; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Upper Terrebonne; Western Orleans FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. 2 to 4 inches of rainfall will be likely with locally higher amounts possible. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Louisiana, including the following parishes, Central Plaquemines, Coastal Jefferson Parish, Eastern Orleans, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Terrebonne, St. Charles, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne and Western Orleans. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
NEW ORLEANS, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Braxton, Calhoun, Clay, Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison, Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 01:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 02:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Braxton; Calhoun; Clay; Doddridge; Gilmer; Harrison; Lewis; Ritchie; Roane; Tyler Gusty showers will impact portions of Calhoun, eastern Ritchie, Doddridge, Gilmer, northwestern Lewis, Braxton, central Tyler, southeastern Roane, north central Clay and western Harrison Counties through 215 AM EDT At 127 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of gusty showers extending from near New Martinsville to near Wallback. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Glenville, Sutton, Grantsville, Salem, Pennsboro, Gassaway, West Union, Arnoldsburg, Cedar Creek State Park, Big Otter, Burnsville, Flatwoods, Sand Fork, Pullman, Auburn, Alma, Wolf Summit, Little Birch, Newberne and Sedalia. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 27 and 32, and between mile markers 35 and 86. Route 50 in West Virginia between mile markers 42 and 72. Route 19 between mile markers 66 and 68. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy