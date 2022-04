MLB fans who attended the San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres game on Tuesday night witnessed history. During the third inning, Alyssa Nakken who is a member of the Giants coaching staff came into the game to be the first base coach. Nakken is the first woman in MLB history to coach on the field in a regular-season game. She took over for Antoan Richardson who was ejected, according to CBS Sports.

MLB ・ 13 HOURS AGO