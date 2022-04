TRUEX AT BRISTOL DIRT: Martin Truex Jr. turned in a standout performance in last year’s inaugural dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway. After starting fifth, Truex led a race-high 126 laps and won stage one. He finished fourth in stage two and was positioned third before a flat tire on an overtime restart relegated him to a 19th-place finish. Earlier in the day, Truex dominated the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series dirt race at Bristol by leading 105 of 150 laps, winning both stages and ultimately capturing his first career Truck Series victory.

BRISTOL, TN ・ 14 HOURS AGO