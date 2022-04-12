ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

Shoals Theater hosting Roger Hawkins memorial concert

By Addison Willmon
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zSq9W_0f7GVjBC00

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Shoals Theater in Florence is hosting a memorial concert to remember Roger Hawkins, one of the founders of Muscle Shoals Sound also known as the Swampers.

The concert will have music performed by many notable artists with ties to the Shoals. Musicians will be asked to share some of their memories of Roger Hawkins and how he impacted their lives.

Comedian and actor Gilbert Gottfried dead at 67

Steve Price, general manager of the Shoals Theater, told News 19 that this concert will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“It’s honoring a guy that was one of the greatest session drummers of all time,” Price said. “Between he and David Hood, they were the bottom for a ton of the major hits that came out of here.”

Every song being performed will be a song that originally featured Roger Hawkins on drums. The list includes Percy Sledge’s When a Man Loves a Woman , Aretha Franklin’s Respect , and Bob Seger’s Old Time Rock & Roll .

Tickets for the concert are on sale for $25. You can purchase tickets and find more information on the theater’s website here or you can call them at (256) 764-1700. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

