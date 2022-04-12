Colbert County to host mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics
SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WHNT) — Colbert County will host a pair of mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Thursday.
Both clinics will take place in Sheffield on Thursday, April 14. The clinics are a joint effort between Helen Keller Hospital and the Colbert County Emergency Management Agency.
- Manning Homes Community Room: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., 2308 NW 15th Street in Sheffield
- The Michael Center: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., 1001 SE 17th Street in Sheffield
The events will offer first, second, and booster doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for those 12 years old and older. No appointment is needed.
