ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sutton, WV

Burnsville & Sutton lakes move to card-only payments

By Aaron Williams
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a9YLE_0f7GVQMH00

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Collection has announced that it is changing the way it collects day-use fees at Burnsville and Sutton lakes.

Automated fee machines, that only accept card payments, have been installed in the Riffle Run and Bulltown Day-Use areas at Burnsville and in the Bee Run and the South Abutment areas at Sutton. The machines replace cash collection boxes that were used in the past.

The move is being made to discontinue the handling, accounting, and security challenges of accepting cash, and to better align with national Corps of Engineers policy, according to a news release.

The $5 fee will remain the same as it was previously, and will be good for a full day.

After paying the fee at one of the machines, visitors will get a dated receipt the must be displayed on their vehicle’s dashboard. Park rangers will be checking vehicles to ensure that payments were made.

Mon National Forest Recreation sites opening for spring season
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01LrTP_0f7GVQMH00
Riffle Run Day-Use area & Marina at Burnsville Lake

At Burnsville Lake, visitors are expected to pay the $5 fee to launch in either of the two areas, and Bulltown Beach users are also expected to pay the fee to use the beach. All vehicles parked in Bee Run and the South Abutment areas, as well as in Bulltown Beach parking lot will be expected to pay the day use fee.

Boat users have been assessed these fees since 1996 and have competed for parking and amenity usage with other visitors who were not assessed the fee, officials said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WavlF_0f7GVQMH00
Sutton Lake Marina

Annual Day use passes can be purchased at the fee machines for $40. Customers then have 10 days to take their Annual Pass receipt to the Sutton Lake office or the Gerald R. Freeman Campground entrance station, or to the Burnsville Lake office or the Bulltown Campground entrance station, to exchange it for a hard pass.

Annual passes, senior passes, access passes or other relevant America the Beautiful passes should also be properly displayed on the vehicle’s dash or on a rear-view mirror hanger, so they can be seen from the outside of the vehicle, officials said.

Collection of the fees will begin for the season at Sutton Lake on May 1, 2022 and at Burnsville Lake on May 16, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
Sutton, WV
Government
City
Burnsville, WV
City
Sutton, WV
City
Riffle, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank giveaway slated for Wednesday

BECKLEY, W.Va. (LOOTPRESS) – Mountaineer Food Bank’s mobile food pantry will be stopping in Beckley this week. The pantry will be at Linda K Epling Stadium- located at 200 Stadium Drive- on Wednesday, March 23, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Food will be passed out until supplies last.
BECKLEY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burnsville Sutton#Corps Of Engineers
WLWT 5

Plant once considered extinct now flourishing in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A plant that was once considered to be extinct is now flourishing thanks to help from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The rare plant, called the running buffalo clover, is now officially off the endangered species list thanks to the work from ODNR. “This is...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
WBOY 12 News

UPDATE: Missing Clarksburg girl found by deputies

(UPDATE: March 30, 2022, 7:00 p.m.) The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office announced that Joslyne has been found. Deputy Hutson confirmed the information with her mother, according to a Facebook post. (ORIGINAL: March 30, 2022, 4:39 p.m.) CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on a girl reported as missing from the […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy