Calhoun County, AL

Sheriff’s Office Most Wanted – 4/12/22

 1 day ago

April 12, 2022

Calhoun County Sheriff

Joshua Lankford

Last Known City: Jacksonville, Al

Charges: FTA:  Theft of Property 1st, Attempt to Commit a Controlled Substance Crime

Calhoun County Sheriff

Stefan Green

Last Known City: Oxford, Al

Charges: Bond Revocation – Fraudulent Use Credit Card

Calhoun County Sheriff

Shannon Williams

Last Known City: Jacksonville, Al

Charges: Bond Revocations – Possess Controlled Substance, Possess Marijuana 2nd, Use/Possess Drug Paraphernalia

Calhoun County Sheriff

Michael Bush

Last Known City: Anniston, Al

Charges: Probation Violation – Possess Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substance

Calhoun County Sheriff

Marcus Horton

Last Known City: Anniston, Al

Charges: FTA – Possess Forged Instrument 1st

Calhoun County Sheriff

Glenn Tedder

Last Known City: Anniston, Al

Charges: Probation Violation – Possess Controlled Substance

Calhoun County Sheriff

Mark McCrelles

Last Known City: Jacksonville, Al

Charges: Probation Violation – Possess Controlled Substance

Calhoun County Sheriff

Marcus Rainey

Last Known City: Anniston, Al

Charges: FTA – Theft of Property 1st, Criminal Mischief 3rd

Calhoun County Sheriff

Jimmy Galloway

Last Known City: Wellington, Al

Charges: Probation Violation – Obstruct Justice Using False Identity

Calhoun County Sheriff

Jesse Quinn

Last Known City: Weaver, Al

Charges: FTA – Possess Controlled Substance

Calhoun County Sheriff

William Polk

Last Known City: Cedartown, Ga

Charges: FTA – Possess Controlled Substance, Possess Firearm with Altered ID Marks, Use/Possess Drug Paraphernalia

Calhoun County Sheriff

Donald Cofield

Last Known City: Jacksonville, Al

Charges: FTA – Possess Controlled Substance

Calhoun County Sheriff

James Bentley

Last Known City: Fruithurst, Al

Charges: FTA – Attempted Unlawful Manufacture Controlled Substance

If you have any information please contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 241-8040, or contact your local police department. 

